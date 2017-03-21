Glenn Allerton thanks Racesafe after Wakefield Park spill

Round Two of the Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) was full of thrills and unfortunate spills, as Glenn Allerton (Yamaha Racing Team YRT, YZF-R1) knows all too well after breaking his arm during a crash in Practice Session Two at Wakefield Park Raceway on Friday.

Allerton was rushed to a Goulburn hospital and underwent successful surgery to repair the break with plates and screws and is now on the mend. The Yamaha rider stated he will attempt to be ready for Round Four of the 2017 ASBK at Hidden Valley Raceway.

Remarkably, he was fit and able enough to make an appearance back at the track on Sunday, to cheer on fellow team mate Wayne Maxwell. Allerton, full of praise for the RACESAFE Medical Team, visited the RACESAFE truck to thank them getting him off the track and fixing him up only two days prior.

The arm break was a brutal way to cut Allerton’s weekend short and he was obviously distraught at the thought of missing future rounds, as he described the experience and the damage he sustained, admitting the thought of whether he would ride competitively again, did enter his mind.

Glenn Allerton

“I’m really disappointed that I had the accident, and put myself in this terrible position of having a broken arm, but that’s way that things are. I had no feeling in my arm and all the doctors were really worried about nerve damage but when the swelling went down. I got the feeling back in my hand and a range of motion in my elbow as well. That was much better than we could hope for, because when I left the track in the ambulance I thought it was really bad. I thought to myself, if I couldn’t feel my hand, then I thought how am I ever going to ride a motorbike again? I’m looking at between 8-10 weeks to repair my arm, but I’ve already got a little strength back in my hand. I’m going to try and get myself right for Round Four in Darwin!”

Luckily, Allerton will return to racing and is optimistic that he can recover in time for Round Four.

Allerton was full of appreciation for the RACESAFE Medical Team and their assistance in helping him in his time of need and despite the pain, could find some humour in the situation.

Glenn Allerton

“I’m just on my way down to RACESAFE now to thank them for all their hard work in getting me off the track and to help. I felt pain obviously, but it was a dull pain and I wasn’t all that uncomfortable really. RACESAFE fixed me up really well before going to hospital. As far as (really) broken arms go, it couldn’t have gone better! I can’t stand being on any strong painkillers, so I’ve just got the good old Panadol to keep the pain away! It’s thanks to the RACESAFE Medical Team that ASBK Rounds are able to run. They truly are unsung heroes and their contribution to the ASBK Championship is much appreciated.”

2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar

Round 3 Winton Motor Raceway, VIC 28-30 April

Round 4 Hidden Valley Raceway, NT 7-9 July

Round 5 Morgan Park Raceway, Warwick, QLD 25-27 August

Round 6 SMP Eastern Creek, NSW 8-10 September

Round 7 Phillip Island Circuit, VIC 6-8 October

For further information on RACESAFE and their involvment in Australian motorsport, visit www.racesafe.com.au here.