Alpinestars LE Union Techstar Venom available now
Full Limited Edition Union gearset available: Techstar Venom jersey & pants, Radar Flight gloves, Tech 10 boots
Limited Edition Union Techstar Venom Jersey
An lightweight design that incorporates mesh panels for comfort, the Techstar jersey is optimised for demanding of off-road conditions, tested and worn by the likes of Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia and Jeffrey Herlings, this jersey offers performance stretch fabrics for freedom of movement. The jersey is available in sizes Small to 2XL, for $69.95 RRP.
- Extremely lightweight, vented poly-fabric main chassis construction for moisture-wicking and performance fit.
- Perforated mesh inserts around collar for excellent breathability, especially when using Alpinestars BNS neck support.
- Extended perforation inserts on side torso and forearms for excellent airflow and comfort.
- Pre-curved sleeves for maximum comfort and performance.
- Extended rear for compatibility with Alpinestars’ MX pants.
- Comfort neck collar and Raglan construction for easy entry and exit.
- Seamless collar and cuffs for weight-saving and durability.
- Wrist cuffs feature stretch inserts for excellent fit and convenient in and out.
- Sublimated fade-resistant graphics in exciting new colorways.
- Available in international sizes S-2XL
Limited Edition Union Radar Flight Gloves
A lightweight MX glove incorporating excellent comfort features, the Radar Flight Glove includes a single-piece spandex upper and Clarino palm for a reduced and lightweight material design. The silicone grip patterning on the fingers and palm stretch gusset offers improved control on the bike’s controls. The Radar Flight gloves are available in sizes Small to 2XL, for $39.95 RRP.
- Ergonomic chassis and reduced material design result in a supremely lightweight, comfortable glove.
- Lightweight, single-piece spandex upper construction gives excellent flexibility.
- Perforated, single layer Clarino palm is breathable and offers excellent sensitivity on bike’s controls
- Reinforced thumb construction increases durability and gusset for improved flexibility.
- Innovative stretch insert in palm and thumb area for improved hand movement and lever control.
- Clarino reinforcements on third and fourth fingers for added abrasion resistance.
- Convenient slip-on design for secure, customized fit.
- Silicone grip patterning on fingers for improved riding control.
- Velcro and spandex wrist pull tab with silicone for fit and easy entry.
- Pre-curved finger construction reduces fatigue and improves comfort.
- Available in international sizes S-2XL.
Limited Edition Union Techstar Venom Pants
The Techstar Pants now utilise Alpinestars Adaptive Stretch Technology, made up of a multi-panel, innovative stretch fabric for excellent strength and durability. Alpinestars Adaptive Stretch Technology is constructed from four-way stretch panels on the thighs, frontal stretch fabric in the crotch, stretch accordion above the patellas and a mesh stretch panel below the yoke. The pants are available in sizes 30-36 for $249.95 RRP.
- Durable poly-fabric/nylon construction that is PU coated for additional strength and durability.
- Large rear stretch panel insert provides increased comfort and flexibility to the waist and lower back.
- Extensive lightweight and ventilated mesh with stretch panel inserts for improved fit.
- Pre-curved, ergonomic leg construction for improved performance in the riding position.
- Heavy poly-fabric reinforcement on the seat area and inner leg panels provides superior abrasion resistance.
- Includes perforated foam hip pads for fit, comfort and breathability.
- Leather reinforced inner-leg panels for heat resistance, grip and comfort.
- Innovative 3D knee construction and hidden expansion panel designed to accommodate knee protectors.
- 3D injection molded rubber logos for durability.
- Convenient interior hip pocket for key/coin storage.
- Available in sizes 30-36
Limited Edition Union Tech 10 Boots
A technologically advanced and protective motocross boot, the Tech 10 offers unrivaled race-winning performance to moto riders who demand the best. The Limited Edition ‘Union’ Tech 10 fuses all the performance innovations of the iconic Tech 10 with a unique color combination. The LE Union Tech 10 boots are available in sizes 8-12 for $699.95 RRP.
- The one-piece co-injected foot chassis incorporates five different advanced polymer compounds in a single streamlined and lightweight piece to offer strength and flexibility throughout the structure, while maintaining its robust structural integrity with no joints or weak points.
- Lightweight upper combines full-grain leather with advanced lightweight microfiber and an impact and abrasion resistant TPU shell.
- Medial-facing panel is constructed from a one-piece, specifically formulated polymer for improved structural stability and integrity, and incorporates a rubber insert panel for maximum grip contact with bike and improved abrasion resistance.
- Approximate total weight per pair = 4.17kg (size US 10)
- Frontal protection features a dual closure system with an internal microfiber flap, plus Velcro® for a precise fit closure attached securely with a micro-adjustable, easy to operate, lightweight buckle.
- Shin incorporates a unique TPU blade system engineered to prevent frontal hyperextension and offer greater flex control.
- Contoured TPU calf protector plate offers impact resistance and incorporates Alpinestars innovative rear blade system, formed with hard shock resistant polymer to protect the heel and features a rear hyperextension guard.
- Ergonomic design for lateral and medial flex zones to provide superb front and rear flexion support which helps prevent damaging torsional forces around the ankle area.
- Multi-density foot shell incorporating heel and toe protection is highly resistant to abrasion and impact, and adds to the boot’s overall durability.
- Exclusive dual compound sole is seamlessly integrated to the multi-density foot base structure with built-in support. The sole offers superior durability, grip and feel while riding.
- The central sole insert is easily replaceable and Alpinestars offers a full sole replacement and boot repair service.
- New buckle closure system includes high-impact aluminium bridge closures, with memory and a quick release/locking system with self-aligning design for easy, precise closure and improved riding performance and security. All buckles are easily replaceable
- Soft microfiber gaiter helps seal out excessive water and dirt entry.
- Poly-fabric lining with 3D open cell foam incorporates anti-slip suede on heel area to keep foot located inside the boot.
- Innovative biomechanical inner ankle brace features medial and lateral “C” torsion bars to control ankle and leg rotation, while allowing freedom of movement.
- These dual connection torsion bars offer the rider natural ankle movement with progressive damping of torsional forces during an accident.
- TPU protection and shock absorbing padding on the heel and ankles and an ultra thin and flexible forefoot area for increased sensitivity and control.
- New, dual compound, removable anatomic footbed includes EVA for comfort and support and aids even weight distribution.
- Available in sizes 8-12
