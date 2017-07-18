Alpinestars LE Union Techstar Venom available now

Full Limited Edition Union gearset available: Techstar Venom jersey & pants, Radar Flight gloves, Tech 10 boots

Limited Edition Union Techstar Venom Jersey

An lightweight design that incorporates mesh panels for comfort, the Techstar jersey is optimised for demanding of off-road conditions, tested and worn by the likes of Eli Tomac, Justin Barcia and Jeffrey Herlings, this jersey offers performance stretch fabrics for freedom of movement. The jersey is available in sizes Small to 2XL, for $69.95 RRP.

Extremely lightweight, vented poly-fabric main chassis construction for moisture-wicking and performance fit.

Perforated mesh inserts around collar for excellent breathability, especially when using Alpinestars BNS neck support.

Extended perforation inserts on side torso and forearms for excellent airflow and comfort.

Pre-curved sleeves for maximum comfort and performance.

Extended rear for compatibility with Alpinestars’ MX pants.

Comfort neck collar and Raglan construction for easy entry and exit.

Seamless collar and cuffs for weight-saving and durability.

Wrist cuffs feature stretch inserts for excellent fit and convenient in and out.

Sublimated fade-resistant graphics in exciting new colorways.

Available in international sizes S-2XL

Limited Edition Union Radar Flight Gloves

A lightweight MX glove incorporating excellent comfort features, the Radar Flight Glove includes a single-piece spandex upper and Clarino palm for a reduced and lightweight material design. The silicone grip patterning on the fingers and palm stretch gusset offers improved control on the bike’s controls. The Radar Flight gloves are available in sizes Small to 2XL, for $39.95 RRP.

Ergonomic chassis and reduced material design result in a supremely lightweight, comfortable glove.

Lightweight, single-piece spandex upper construction gives excellent flexibility.

Perforated, single layer Clarino palm is breathable and offers excellent sensitivity on bike’s controls

Reinforced thumb construction increases durability and gusset for improved flexibility.

Innovative stretch insert in palm and thumb area for improved hand movement and lever control.

Clarino reinforcements on third and fourth fingers for added abrasion resistance.

Convenient slip-on design for secure, customized fit.

Silicone grip patterning on fingers for improved riding control.

Velcro and spandex wrist pull tab with silicone for fit and easy entry.

Pre-curved finger construction reduces fatigue and improves comfort.

Available in international sizes S-2XL.

Limited Edition Union Techstar Venom Pants

The Techstar Pants now utilise Alpinestars Adaptive Stretch Technology, made up of a multi-panel, innovative stretch fabric for excellent strength and durability. Alpinestars Adaptive Stretch Technology is constructed from four-way stretch panels on the thighs, frontal stretch fabric in the crotch, stretch accordion above the patellas and a mesh stretch panel below the yoke. The pants are available in sizes 30-36 for $249.95 RRP.

Durable poly-fabric/nylon construction that is PU coated for additional strength and durability.

Large rear stretch panel insert provides increased comfort and flexibility to the waist and lower back.

Extensive lightweight and ventilated mesh with stretch panel inserts for improved fit.

Pre-curved, ergonomic leg construction for improved performance in the riding position.

Heavy poly-fabric reinforcement on the seat area and inner leg panels provides superior abrasion resistance.

Includes perforated foam hip pads for fit, comfort and breathability.

Leather reinforced inner-leg panels for heat resistance, grip and comfort.

Innovative 3D knee construction and hidden expansion panel designed to accommodate knee protectors.

3D injection molded rubber logos for durability.

Convenient interior hip pocket for key/coin storage.

Available in sizes 30-36

Limited Edition Union Tech 10 Boots

A technologically advanced and protective motocross boot, the Tech 10 offers unrivaled race-­winning performance to moto riders who demand the best. The Limited Edition ‘Union’ Tech 10 fuses all the performance innovations of the iconic Tech 10 with a unique color combination. The LE Union Tech 10 boots are available in sizes 8-12 for $699.95 RRP.