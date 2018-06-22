2019 Alta Redshift EXR to sell in America for $12,495

Australian Alta distributor yet to be appointed but talks underway

50hp – 57Nm – 124kg – 1.5 hour recharge

Alta Motors recently made two-wheel history as the first electric motorcycle factory race team to qualify for the Erzberg Rodeo.

Ty Tremaine and Lyndon Poskitt rode the next generation of Alta’s popular off-road Redshift model against competitors at the infamous Erzberg.

Rookie to Erzberg, Alta had a lot to learn in attempting to compete in the hardest enduro in the world and had to content with some added hurdles along the way.

While en route to the event, one of the team’s race vans was raided by burglars and the culprits made off with two bikes and a significant amount of race equipment.

Despite this major setback, the team stayed the course and still fielded both riders in the Prologue by sharing the two bikes originally set up for Ty. With no provision for pre-running the event, Alta’s critical first run in the Prologue qualifying event disappointed the team with an overheated motorcycle and improper gearing. Even with these adverse problems, Ty placed 43rd out of a field of 1,500 competitors on the first day. On the second, Ty and Lyndon fared much better with Ty moving up for a 35th place in the Prologue while up against the best hard enduro riders in the world. Although Lyndon qualified for the main, he did not compete due to the stolen motorcycles and equipment.

Unfamiliar with the starting procedure, Ty had a poor start off the line and initially trailed the pack, but quickly exploited the Alta Redshift’s performance and gained spots back, placing him amongst the top 20.

But the Iron Mountain proved to be as treacherous as its reputation. With an off-course excursion during the confusing forest section and the hard charge to make up for the starting line glitch, Ty fell short of the planned battery swap site and had to retire.

Ty Tremaine

“I was totally caught off guard at race start, but the Alta worked great and I made up a lot of spots quickly. The bike climbed super well and I got right back into it. I followed Paul Bolton, learned from his lines, and at one point I actually passed Graham Jarvis. The woods were the biggest surprise for me. They were super tricky and I found myself off course for a bit. I was disappointed when I ran out of power just before our planned battery swap point at Machine,” commented Ty Tremaine. “I learned a lot about the Iron Mountain and I know that I am ready for this level and so is the bike.”

Alta Motors Chief Technical Officer Derek Dorresteyn

“It’s disappointing that our planned battery swap strategy came up short at our first Erzberg Rodeo. We’ve learned a lot about the course and collected the required data to plan for next year’s swap strategy and optimize the software on the Alta Redshift,” said . “We choose to race the hardest possible race, so we can continue to develop the most intuitive, capable motorcycle ever made. We built the Redshift to compete head-to-head with the best gas bikes in the most brutal environments. Today we did that, there is nothing but upside for electric motorcycles in professional racing.”

Alta Redshift EXR heading for sale to public in America

Now with the potential of the machine displayed at Erzberg Alta Motors has announced the pending release of the Alta Redshift EXR, an electric multi-terrain motorcycle which features lights and plate and which in America Alta is marketing as a dual-sport.

In the Redshift EXR Alta have created a bike that can be ridden to local trails and will also conquer even the most daunting hill climbs. Impossible to stall and sure-footed, the EXR is the ideal single-track machine with street legal capabilities.

As a zero-emission, street legal dirt bike, the Redshift EXR has full access to all areas that permit off-highway vehicles, regardless of the season. With minimal engine noise, the riding experience heightens the rider’s senses to the terrain around them while promoting responsible land usage.

The 2019 Redshift EXR will be available at over 60 dealerships in America but while talks are underway, an Australian distibutor is yet to be appointed.

Alta R5.8 Power Pack

The new R-Pack represents a major evolution of Alta’s industry-leading A-pack technology, already the highest-energy density battery ever put in a motorcycle. The R-Pack utilizes state-of-the-art cell chemistry that delivers extended full-power range at cooler operating temperatures.

Additional upgrades to the Redshift platform’s firmware and software results in more range, increased power and faster charge times, making the 2019 EXR one of the most capable multi-terrain motorcycles available.

Redshift Bulkhead

The patented Redshift Bulkhead — the chassis core — functions as the outer motor casing and the cooling circuit for the motor and inverter, as well as the transmission case for the gear reduction.

Additionally, it is the main structural hub, connecting to the rear suspension, the airframe, the forged chassis, and the trellis skidframe. All of this integration is coordinated to achieve maximum strength, minimal weight, and optimal stiffness goals.

Electronics

Four unique performance maps allow the rider to change the power delivery character, engine braking freewheel, and flywheel effects. The Open loop “rate of change” torque control has a response rate of 5,000Hz, yielding the closest thing to “theoretically perfect” torque control yet achieved in the motorcycle industry.

Adjustable Offset Triples

While the EXR is already impeccably balanced and pairs high-speed stability with unmatched cornering capabilities, advanced riders will now be able to adjust the EXR’s trail to best suit their riding style and terrain.

Increasing the offset will quicken the Redshift’s already intuitive turn-in characteristics, while high-speed terrain riders will benefit from the added stability that reduced offset offers.

Adjustable from: 18/22 mm

Material: Forged 7075 T6 aluminum

Rake: 27 degrees

Trail: 113 mm

2019 Alta Redshift EXR Specifications