Eli Tomac wins Daytona Supercross making it five wins from the first ten rounds of AMA SX 2017

Eli Tomac was the class of the field Saturday night, riding a Kawasaki KX 450F to victory in the Daytona Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.

Tomac, from Colorado, became the ninth rider in the 46-year history of the Daytona Supercross to win the event in consecutive years. Leading the last 10 laps of the 20-lap 450SX main event, Tomac beat runner-up Honda rider Jeremy Martin by 17.618 seconds. Husqvarna rider Jason Anderson finished third.

It marked Tomac’s fifth victory of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. He is second in series points, now only 17 behind Ryan Dungey, who rode his KTM to a fourth-place finish.

Tomac battled Martin wheel-to-wheel for a portion of the first 10 laps before breaking free – and taking off.

“We were both riding a really good pace,” Tomac said. “Man that was tough. You had to settle into a groove. Once I was able to get by him, I just had fun on my dirt bike. It was all about maintaining a smooth, clean race.”

AMA SX 2017 – Dayonta – 450 SX Results

Eli Tomac / Kawasaki Jeremy Martin / Honda Jason Anderson / Husqvarna Ryan Dungey / KTM Cole Seely / Honda Chad Reed / Yamaha Blake Baggett / KTM Joshua Grant / Kawasaki Justin Brayton / Honda Mike Alessi / Honda

AMA SX 2017 – Dayonta – 450 SX Championship Standings

Ryan Dungey 214 Eli Tomac 197 Cole Seely 169 Marvin Musquin 163 Jason Anderson 143 David Millsaps 121 Chad Reed 116 Blake Baggett 113 Dean Wilson 105 Broc Tickle 103

AMA 250 SX East

Kawasaki rider Adam Cianciarulo grew up in nearby Port Orange, Florida, which means he’s well-acquainted with the significance of winning a race at Daytona – which made his own dominating victory, in the 250SX East main event, all the more special.

Cianciarulo, a Daytona runner-up in 2014, is coming off consecutive injury-marred seasons that included consecutive absences from Daytona. He started the evening strong, finishing fourth in the first 250SX heat to secure a main-event berth.

“I always wanted to win here,” said Cianciarulo, now third in the 250SX East championship standings. “This is the first Supercross race I ever attended. I was in those stands, watching guys like Ricky Carmichael and Jeremy McGrath. I was that kid … just dreaming of being out there one day. To think about all I’ve come through the last couple years, being hurt, to have it all culminate right here at home … to have my family and friends here, the people who helped me get back on my feet, who told me to never give up, to keep pushing. It just feels good to repay them with this. It’s unbelievable to win here.”

Cianciarulo’s Kawasaki teammate Joey Savatgy finished second in the 250SX final, with Dylan Ferrandis third on a Yamaha.

AMA SX 2017 – Dayonta – 250 SX Results

Adam Cianciarulo / Kawasaki Joey Savatgy / Kawasaki Dylan Ferrandis / Yamaha Jordon Smith / KTM Zach Osborne / Husqvarna Lorenzo Locurcio / Yamaha Kyle Cunningham / Suzuki Alex Martin / KTM Luke Renzland / Yamaha Dakota Alix / KTM

AMA SX 2017 – Dayonta – 250 SX East Championship Standings