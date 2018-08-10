American Eagle & Laverda

By Phil Aynsley

I have previously mentioned that the first Laverdas imported into the US were branded American Eagle by the US distributor, John McCormack. McCormack had worked for Honda in the US before helping Suzuki start sales there.

He established the American Eagle brand in 1966 and Kawasakis and Italjets were also sold under the American Eagle brand at this time.

The first 750 parallel-twins arrived in 1968 but only about 150 were imported before the venture failed in 1970 (after which the bikes were exported under Laverda’s own name).

Three American Eagle 750 models were offered, a GT, Sport & SS (which had a smaller fibreglass tank). This bike is a GT and is fitted with the factory crashbars (with mirrors), tank rack and rear rack. It was photographed in Melbourne!









American Eagle 150 Renegade

The other Laverda supplied American Eagle was the 150 Renegade.





This was based on the 125 Trail but fitted with a 150cc motor plus the Californian designed and manufactured UNICON bodywork kit.





The bike made 16hp at 7800rpm, had a dry weight of 92kg and a top speed of 82km/h.

This bike is in unrestored and original condition and is missing a few parts such the chain, tail light and instruments.







Here’s a fully restored example photographed in the Barber Museum.