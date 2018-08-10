American Eagle & Laverda

By Phil Aynsley
PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle was the brand Laverda were marketed under in the States, before reverting to the Laverda name

I have previously mentioned that the first Laverdas imported into the US were branded American Eagle by the US distributor, John McCormack. McCormack had worked for Honda in the US before helping Suzuki start sales there.

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT

He established the American Eagle brand in 1966 and Kawasakis and Italjets were also sold under the American Eagle brand at this time.

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT badging, an Americanised version of the Laverda badge essentially

The first 750 parallel-twins arrived in 1968 but only about 150 were imported before the venture failed in 1970 (after which the bikes were exported under Laverda’s own name).

PA American Eagle GT
The compliance plate reveals the bike’s origins

Three American Eagle 750 models were offered, a GT, Sport & SS (which had a smaller fibreglass tank). This bike is a GT and is fitted with the factory crashbars (with mirrors), tank rack and rear rack. It was photographed in Melbourne!

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT – Low mount mirrors and crash bars

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT – Four-stroke parrallel twin cylinder

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT – Drum front brakes

PA American Eagle GT
American Eagle 750 GT

American Eagle 150 Renegade

The other Laverda supplied American Eagle was the 150 Renegade.

PA American Eagle
The unrestored American Eagle 150 Renegade

PA American Eagle
American Eagle 150 Renegade – Taillight is missing

This was based on the 125 Trail but fitted with a 150cc motor plus the Californian designed and manufactured UNICON bodywork kit.

PA American Eagle
American Eagle 150 Renegade with Unicon bodywork

PA American Eagle
150 Renegade badging

The bike made 16hp at 7800rpm, had a dry weight of 92kg and a top speed of 82km/h.

PA American Eagle
Power was 16hp with a top speed of 82km/h

This bike is in unrestored and original condition and is missing a few parts such the chain, tail light and instruments.

PA American Eagle
This model has a few missing components

PA American Eagle
American Eagle 150 Renegade

PA American Eagle
American Eagle 150 Renegade

Here’s a fully restored example photographed in the Barber Museum.

PA American Eagle
The American Eagle 150 in the Barber Museum

