AMX Superstore opens new store in Brisbane

Launch sale on until Christmas!

AMX, the Motorcycle Accessory Superstore, and Melbourne’s biggest motorcycle accessories warehouse group, has just opened its doors at a new premise in Brisbane!

Offering a huge variety of the big brands in motorcycle accessories at competitive warehouse prices, AMX has shipped in huge amounts of new stock for the store opening, with extra special deals available until Christmas.

AMX already has four superstores located throughout Melbourne, which are also open seven days a week, and pride themselves on having staff who are motorcyclists and will be able to not only help, but also understand exactly where you are coming from, with your two-wheeled purchases.

Stocked brands include names like Fox, Thor, Dainese, Shoei, DriRider, Arai, Oneal, M2R and many more, with competitive prices and a huge range of products, gear and accessories to cover all your motorcycling needs.

So whether you’re looking for top end gear, or perhaps some gifts for the motorcycling members of the family, AMX should have you covered, while their AMX gift cards are ideal, if you’re not quite sure what the most ideal present would be.

To celebrate the store opening, AMX are offering huge discounts on motorcycle gear right up till Christmas! The AMX Motorcycle Accessories Superstore is open seven days a week, at 3385 Pacific Highway Springwood, on the corner of Moss street.

