Dovizioso and Ducati Management on Valencia MotoGP
Andrea Dovizioso had to win and hope Marquez finished lower than eleventh place in order for the Ducati man to take out the title. It was not to be, Dovi crashing out six laps from the end of the Valencia GP while in third place.
Thus Dovi and Ducati could only watch on from the sidelines as Dani Pedrosa went on to win the race and Marc Marquez brought the Reposl Honda home in third position to again claim the #1 plate in the MotoGP World Championship.
Andrea Dovizioso excellent form all season secured him the runner-up slot, 37-points behind Marquez.
However it was a fantastic season in which Dovizioso won six races and fought for the title right down to the last round.
Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team #04) – DNF
“I tried everything and I think that we have to be pleased with this weekend. We weren’t as quick as Marquez but we fought to the very end. I pushed hard right from the first lap, I didn’t make any mistakes and I put myself in the right position but unfortunately I didn’t have many cards to play.
“At the start I thought I could pass Jorge but there were some points where I was losing and others were I was gaining: in the end staying behind him helped me ride in a smoother way, so it was positive he was in front of me.
“We were all at the limit, even Marc who managed to save himself once again from a crash, and I want to congratulate him because also this year he managed to make the difference.
“At any rate I’m very happy with this season and I want to thank all the guys in the team, Ducati and all those who gave their support because our season has been over the top, full of satisfaction.”
Jorge Lorenzo – DNF
“No one wants to finish the season with a crash, but apart from this retirement, I think that we must be happy with how we finished the championship, because both in Malaysia and here at Valencia we fought for the podium and this is the way we must begin next year. I pushed hard for the whole race to try and catch the leading group and towards the end I had to take a lot of risks: the front was turning in, especially in the right-handers, and in the end I lost control and couldn’t avoid crashing. Half-way through the race, when Andrea was following me closely, I analyzed the situation and I though that it was better to try and give him a tow to reach the leading group.
“If we had caught Zarco and Pedrosa I would certainly have let him past. But I want to offer him my congratulations because this year he has had a really fantastic season.”
Claudio Domenicali (CEO of Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.)
“Today we experienced some really strong emotions, an epilogue with a dramatic turn of events that concluded an extraordinary season for Ducati and Andrea Dovizioso. Marc Marquez deservedly won the 2017 world championship and we offer our congratulations to him. But also in this last race Andrea demonstrated that he had the pace, the speed and the determination on a track that in the past had seen him often in difficulty. Then two errors in a few seconds saw both Jorge and Dovi end the season with a retirement, but the great satisfaction remains for what the squad has done this year.”
Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)
“It’s been a really hard-fought championship, and in the end Marquez and Honda deservedly won, so after the race I went over to congratulate them. We tried right to the end, we went very close, and for me we did a really good and solid season, both in the results and on a technical level. There is still a bit of disappointment over the missed opportunity, but we have to be satisfied for the improvements we have made this year. My heartfelt thanks go out to all the people who have made possible this fantastic world championship.”
MotoGP 2017 – Round 18 – Valencia – Race Results
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 25 Repsol Honda Team 46’08.125
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 20 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 0.337
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 16 Repsol Honda Team 10.861
- RINS Alex 42 SPA 13 Team Suzuki Ecstar 13.567
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 11 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 13.817
- IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 10 Team Suzuki Ecstar 14.516
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS 9 EG 0,0 Marc VDS 17.087
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 8 LCR Honda 17.230
- PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 7 Ducati Test Team 25.942
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA 6 EG 0,0 Marc VDS 27.020
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 5 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 30.835
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 4 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 35.012
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 3 Octo Pramac Racing 38.076
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 2 Pull&Bear Aspar Team 41.988
- BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 1 Reale Avintia Racing 47.703
- BAZ Loris 76 FRA 0 Reale Avintia Racing 47.709
- VAN DER MARK Michael 60 NDL 0 Monster Yamaha Tech 3 52.134
2017 MotoGP Final World Championship Standings
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 298 Repsol Honda Team
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 261 Ducati Team
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 230 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 210 Repsol Honda Team
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 208 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 174 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 137 Ducati Team
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 124 Octo Pramac Racing
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 112 LCR Honda
- FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 84 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS 82 EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 75 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- IANNONE Andrea 29 ITA 70 Team Suzuki Ecstar
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR 64 Octo Pramac Racing
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 62 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
- RINS Alex 42 SPA 59 Team Suzuki Ecstar
- ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 55 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- BAZ Loris 76 FRA 45 Reale Avintia Racing
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA 35 EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 32 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 29 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 28 Reale Avintia Racing
- PIRRO Michele 51 ITA 25 Ducati Test Team
- KALLIO Mika 36 FIN 11 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- LOWES Sam 22 GBR 5 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
- NAKASUGA Katsuyuki 21 JPN 4 Yamalube Yamaha Factory Racing
- GUINTOLI Sylvain 50 FRA 1 Team Suzuki Ecstar