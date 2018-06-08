Andrea Iannone to leave Suzuki MotoGP effort at season end

Suzuki has announced that the brand will part ways with Andrea Iannone come the end of the 2018 MotoGP season, while wishing the rider a bright and successful future in his endeavors following the current season.

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone

Andrea Iannone has for the last two seasons played an important role in the growth and success of the Suzuki MotoGP team and development of the GSX-RR.

With the 2018 season ongoing, Team Suzuki Ecstar and Suzuki reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Italian for the remainder of the season, and continue to look forward to strong results in the coming races.

Andrea Iannone
Andrea Iannone won at Jerez

Team Suzuki Ecstar and the Suzuki Motor Corporation are now working on the finalisation of their 2019/2020 rider line-up, particularly in regard to who will partner Alex Rins aboard the Factory GSX-RR.

Alex Rins
Rumours abound as to who will join Alex Rins in 2019

Rumour suggests Joan Mir’s name has been linked to the Suzuki seat alongside Rins, however with Dani Pedrosa recently parting ways with Repsol HRC it might also put the diminutive Spaniard in the running for the Suzuki seat next season.

Joan Mir (EG 0,0 Marc VDS)
Joan Mir has been suggested as a possible replacement, although Pedrosa’s recent split with HRC leaves him in the mix

MOTOGP

Andrea Iannone with Suzuki MotoGP 2019-20

Andrea Iannone joins Aprilia for MotoGP 2019-20

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Aprilia confirm Andrea Iannone for MotoGP 2019 Andrea Iannone will be astride an Aprilia RS-GP...
Mugello's electric atmosphere - Image by AJRN

2018 Mugello MotoGP Images | Gallery B

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Image Gallery B Images by AJRN The sixth round of the MotoGP...
An ecstatic Lorenzo embraced by Luigi Dall'Igna - Image by AJRN

2018 Mugello MotoGP Images | Gallery A

Moto GP AJRN -
2018 Mugello MotoGP | Image Gallery A Images by AJRN The sixth round of the MotoGP...

Enel MotoE Energica Ego Cup gears up for 2019

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Electrical motorcycles racing at the world stage has taken a step closer after Four-time...
Michael Bartholemy - Team Principal - Marc VDS Racing Team - Image by AJRN

MarcVDS statement on van der Straten v Bartholemy

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
MarcVDS Statement Mr. Marc van der Straten and Mr. Michael Bartholemy have today reached a...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here