Andrea Iannone to leave Suzuki MotoGP effort at season end

Suzuki has announced that the brand will part ways with Andrea Iannone come the end of the 2018 MotoGP season, while wishing the rider a bright and successful future in his endeavors following the current season.

Andrea Iannone has for the last two seasons played an important role in the growth and success of the Suzuki MotoGP team and development of the GSX-RR.

With the 2018 season ongoing, Team Suzuki Ecstar and Suzuki reaffirmed their commitment to supporting the Italian for the remainder of the season, and continue to look forward to strong results in the coming races.

Team Suzuki Ecstar and the Suzuki Motor Corporation are now working on the finalisation of their 2019/2020 rider line-up, particularly in regard to who will partner Alex Rins aboard the Factory GSX-RR.

Rumour suggests Joan Mir’s name has been linked to the Suzuki seat alongside Rins, however with Dani Pedrosa recently parting ways with Repsol HRC it might also put the diminutive Spaniard in the running for the Suzuki seat next season.