Aleix Espargaro was P11 for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini despite his crash, with a 2:00.609 to narrowly head LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow’s 2:00.691.

Cal Crutchlow

“It was the same as yesterday really – nice to be back out on track again when we managed to get out after lunchtime when the track finally dried. We had lots of things to test, but it was very difficult out there because we had so much to try out. So far we are happy enough with the progress and we are just continuing to give our feedback to Honda and to the team. I’m not so worried about the overall lap-time at the moment, because we didn’t use the soft tyre, which we know many of our competitors did. I now look forward to what is hopefully a dry day tomorrow when we can get some more work done.”

Big improvements were also made by rookie Alex Rins, who is getting more and more familiar with his GSX-RR, and was able to get into the 2’00 bracket and climb the classification to 13th place with a best chrono of 2’00.877. His work is focusing in learning the electronic management of the bike, but he also tried the new 2017 spec of the engine, as this is one of the priorities for the definition of future development.

Alex Rins

“Today we couldn’t ride so much in the morning because of the track conditions. We have waited for the track to dry up but overall I am very happy, we have improved a lot compared to yesterday and we understand how the bike works, suspensions and other things, we have taken a big step especially on braking. Little by little I have taken the confidence to brake hard in the corner and we have improved so much. I think we will improve step by step with the bike just doing more kilometres. Fortunately regarding the back I don’t feel pain!”

Davide Brivio – Team Suzuki Ecstar Manager

“It’s been a nice day, hasn’t it? Despite having a delay at the start due to the track conditions, we got only few hours left to test, but we could make another important day. We have tested many things that proved to be effective, and Andrea did a very good job, an incredible time. Of course we still need to work a lot but I’m happy for this time; although it’s only one single lap we have stayed in the front for the whole session. Most importantly, this time is the proof that there is already a good feeling between Andrea and the machine, this means that when the moment to push will come he will be already able to do it. Now we have to work on many aspects to prepare consistency for the race, so we need to work on tyres, suspension, electronics, many things. But this a good sign. Alex as well made very positive progresses, he has already gone under 2’00 and he is improving more and more, he feels the machine more and more and at the end he enjoys riding more and more. Today we could test more in depth the new specs of the engine, making comparisons with the old one, and also tried a new front fork that Ohlins provided, and especially Andrea proved to appreciate it.”

The final rider in the top 15 was Scott Redding, who completed 36 laps continuing the set up work Ducati Desmosedici GP 2016. The British rider, who has complained about lack of feeling on the front, tried to push in time attack, but he had to settle for a time of 2: 00,124 that earns 15th position.

Scott Redding

“We worked a lot on the set up but I could not find a good feeling especially on the front. We tried different tires which have given different data to work on. I can not find speed in the long corners where I feel the front closing. And this also happened in the small crash, fortunately without consequences for me and the bike. We have clear ideas about the work that we will do tomorrow.”

It was not an easy day for Petrux who can count on a single Ducati Desmosedici GP 2017 in the first official test of the season. The Italian rider has never managed to get the rhythm, first because of a technical problem that forced him to stay in the pits, then for a crash at turn 8 that didn’t allow him to take advantage of the best conditions of the circuit in the final part of the session (22 laps completed, the 17th time).

Danilo Petrucci

“I struggled today. After the technical problem I went back out on track and I felt good. I was improving even though I had the used tire but I made a different line in corner 8 and I lost the front. It has been a smooth slide, but there was no time enough to fix the bike. Too bad, we did a few laps in these two days. That’s why I hope that tomorrow there will be the right conditions to work throughout the day.”

Loris Baz tested different configurations on his bike, but didn’t quite like the changes to the set up of his Ducati Desmosedici GP15 and, after suffering a small crash when braking on a wet patch, returned to the set-up of yesterday. He finally was able to match his best lap time from day one and ended the session in P18.

Loris Baz