2009 Aprilia RSA 250 GP Competition machine, with Phil Aynsley
The 2009 Aprilia RSA 250 of Mike Di Meglio who raced with the Mapfre Aspar Team
Here is something special for the 50th column!
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – the bike was leased from Aprilia for the season and includes the APX2
I photographed this Aprilia RSA 250 in France in September and apart from it being a beautiful piece of race machinery, it is notable for still being in the condition it finished the final race of the 250cc era – at Valencia in 2009 (apart from the wheels and tyres).
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – the RSA differs from the consumer RS model in the chassis and carbon-fibre swingarm
This was Mike Di Meglio’s No. 1 bike, a full factory machine leased to Team Aspar (and returned to Aprilia at the end of the season) on which he finished the final race in 14th.
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – the RSA also delivered 110hp
His team mate Álvaro Bautista finished in second place in the same race and they completed the season in eighth and fourth overall respectively.
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – the Aprilia Racing APX2 ECU
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – dual DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors
Quite unusually (and not without a lot of lobbying from the new owner) the bike was sold by the factory complete with its APX2 EPU (which was the main difference to the previous year’s bike, the APX2 being the same as Aprilia’s MotoGP bike with relevant 2-stroke settings) so is in full running order.
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – carbon-fibre air intake/box
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – airbox from the inside
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – the APX2 is the same system used on the GP machines of the same year model
The RSA differs from the customer RS versions in the chassis and carbon swing arm and the DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors, among other items. Power is 110+hp.
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – dual DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – race plate
2009 Aprilia RSA 250 – Ridden by Mike Di Meglio of the Mapfre Aspar Team – Certificate of Authenticity
