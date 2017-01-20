2009 Aprilia RSA 250 GP Competition machine, with Phil Aynsley

The 2009 Aprilia RSA 250 of Mike Di Meglio who raced with the Mapfre Aspar Team

Here is something special for the 50th column!

I photographed this Aprilia RSA 250 in France in September and apart from it being a beautiful piece of race machinery, it is notable for still being in the condition it finished the final race of the 250cc era – at Valencia in 2009 (apart from the wheels and tyres).

This was Mike Di Meglio’s No. 1 bike, a full factory machine leased to Team Aspar (and returned to Aprilia at the end of the season) on which he finished the final race in 14th.

His team mate Álvaro Bautista finished in second place in the same race and they completed the season in eighth and fourth overall respectively.

Quite unusually (and not without a lot of lobbying from the new owner) the bike was sold by the factory complete with its APX2 EPU (which was the main difference to the previous year’s bike, the APX2 being the same as Aprilia’s MotoGP bike with relevant 2-stroke settings) so is in full running order.

The RSA differs from the customer RS versions in the chassis and carbon swing arm and the DellOrto VHSK 42mm PWM carburettors, among other items. Power is 110+hp.