Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP

250 horsepower – pneumatic valves – And you can buy it…

Aprilia’s RSV4 has proved remarkably successful in race competition right from when the model was first launched in 2009. In that short period the Italian V4 has collected seven world titles in the World Superbike championship, sealed further – in the 2015 season – by the FIM CUP Superstock 1000 Rider and Manufacturer titles.

Aprilia RSV-4 World Superbike Championships

Max Biaggi 2010 and 2012

Sylvain Guintoli 2014

Manufacturer’s Title – 2010 – 2012 – 2013 – 2014

Aprilia stepped back their commitment to WorldSBK in recent seasons, as they concentrated their efforts in getting their fledgling MotoGP program off the ground. Aprilia Racing – the Piaggio Group’s most advanced development, innovation and experimentation platform – instead launched the “Factory Works” programme last year to make the same technology developed for the world champion bike available to anyone who wants to compete in top level factory derivative championships or for those who simply want to have an RSV4 with optimised performance for track use.

The programme includes the realisation of RSV4 “Factory Works” bikes developed in compliance with the Superstock and Superbike championship regulations in the different countries, with various levels of chassis, electronics and engine modifications.

In 2017, this project will reach a new peak, introducing an even more powerful version of the RSV4, called the FW-GP, with the V4 bore taken to 81 mm and pneumatic valve timing, a configuration similar to the one that Aprilia raced officially in the 2015 MotoGP world championship. Therefore, Aprilia Racing is the first to make all the technology developed in MotoGP available, accompanied by a complete range of exclusive services, before, during and after sale, that aim not only to make this experience truly unique and unrepeatable, but also to allow the customer to take maximum advantage of the RSV4 FW-GP’s full potential.

None of any of the four specifications of the machines are available for street use, as they are all based on the Aprilia RSV4 RR.

The two Superstock specification models, RSV4 R FW-SSTK1 and RSV4 R FW-SSTK2, are priced at 17,200 and 25,900 EURO respectively.

The RSV4 R-FW SBK is priced at 35,600 EURO with another higher spec’ RSV4 R-FW GP priced at 79,500 EURO.

In case of purchasing the RSV4 R-FW GP version, you will also receive an Aprilia branded leather suit, customized by our official supplier, an Aprilia pass paddock for a MotoGP weekend experience and an invitation to a track day (among the ones available) where Aprilia technical team will set up the bike according to your characteristics.

Romano Albesiano, Aprilia Racing Technical Manager

“Aprilia Racing has always competed in the most selective world speed championships, like MotoGP, in order to acquire experience and to develop technologies that we can also apply to the factory product. The RSV4 is the best example of the close collaboration between the racing world and production. With the Factory Works programme, Aprilia Racing now offers something more, something truly unique – the chance to own a true racing bike. Different levels of sophistication are available: it starts with an RSV4 optimised for the track, moving on to the SSTK version (exactly like the bike that dominated the 2015 Superstock 1000 FIM Cup) all the way to a true Superbike. For 2017 we decided to push farther, making an extreme RSV4 configuration available, fitted with an engine that has pneumatic valve timing. With the FW-GP, Aprilia Racing provides its customers, not only with the technology developed in MotoGP, but also with special treatment in terms of information, support and fine-tuning of the bike before, during and after the purchase, just like the riders have who race with Aprilia Racing, in order to allow them to take maximum advantage of this exceptional bike’s full potential.”

All of the versions begin with the already exceptional technical base of the MY 17 Aprilia RSV4 RR Race Pack.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R FW-SSTK1 – 17,200 EURO (Roughly equates to $25,000 AUD)

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Standard electrical system with ultra lightweight lithium battery.

Standard electronics ECU reprogrammed in Race version, engine control and vehicle dynamics map made in Aprilia Racing.

Reprogrammed instrumentation, predisposed for lap times if combined with the V4-MP system. This is the multimedia platform with which Aprilia introduces a telemetry system that provides, among other things, “corner by corner” adjustment of the RSV4’s electronic settings.

Optimised and lightened braking system with ABS eliminated

Lightened factory engine, with no thermostat and secondary air circuit, with simplified cooling circuit lines. Akrapovic exhaust kit, fairings kit and complete engine optimization.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R FW-SSTK2 – 25,900 EURO (roughly equates to $37,500 AUD)

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Racing electrical system, lightened and simplified with dedicated vehicle and engine wiring harness and lithium battery.

APX2 ECU made in Aprilia Racing, fully programmable in ignition and engine control parameters using the included palmtop terminal.

The ECU includes the data acquisition system, with the possibility of using both original sensor or optional sensors available and permitted by Superstock 1000 FIM Cup regulations.

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation.

Special engine with Aprilia Racing mods.

Akrapovic exhaust kit and fairings kit.

Maximum power reaches 204 HP.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R-FW SBK – 35,600 EURO (Approximately $52,000 AUD)

Aprilia RSV4 with Race Pack (Öhlins suspension systems and forged wheel rims).

Racing electrical system, lightened and simplified with dedicated vehicle and engine wiring harness and lithium battery.

APX2 ECU made in Aprilia Racing, fitted with GPS module, fully programmable in ignition and engine control parameters using the included palmtop terminal.

The ECU includes the data acquisition system with a telemetry sensors kit available as optional equipment.

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation with racing button panel.

Electronic gearbox with assisted downshift feature (blipper).

Special Aprilia Racing instrumentation.

Special engine with SBK mods ‘made by Aprilia Racing’. Maximum power reaches 215 HP.

2017 Aprilia RSV4 R FW-GP – 79,500 EURO (Approximately $115,000 AUD)

The starting point is the top of the range RSV4 R FW SBK, but the Aprilia V4 engine, derived from the unit in the RS-GP 15, has 81 mm bore and pneumatic valve timing to guarantee maximum power of more than 250 HP.

These customers will receive truly special treatment: they are invited to the Aprilia Racing headquarters in Noale to stipulate the contract, partly so that they can select the ideal configuration for their needs and budget along with our engineers.

During preparation of the bike, they will receive “live” images of the outfitting progress and they have a telephone line and address available for any other needs, both of which remain active subsequently in order to receive information or request support.

The bike is hand delivered by Aprilia Racing engineers with pick up, if desired, at Noale.

The customers also have the right to receive Aprilia Racing branded full track leathers and a paddock pass for an entire MotoGP Grand Prix weekend, in addition to an invitation to participate in an Aprilia track day, where Aprilia Racing engineers can adjust the bike’s settings based on their riding needs and provide the best possible technical tips to take full advantage of the RSV4 FW-GP’s mechanical and electronic potential. In any case, an Aprilia Racing engineer will always be at the track, any time the customer wants to use the FW-GP.

The Factory Works programme provides, included in the price of each model, technical training aimed and providing all the information required to best adapt the vehicle to the rider and circuit characteristics, as well as a test session on the track with the Aprilia Racing test team in order to ensure that the instructions are put into practice.

In the special web area www.serviceaprilia.com/public/racing , riders, collectors and teams can access the exclusive world of the Aprilia “Factory Works” racing bikes and receive further information and more technical details on the RSV4 machines prepared by Aprilia Racing.