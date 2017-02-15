Arthur Sissis back on tarmac in British Superstock 600 for 2017 with Motobreakers

Former Australian Moto3 star Arthur Sissis, will contest ,with Motobreakers, the 2017 Pirelli British National Superstock 600 Championship.

Sissis first made his name in Australia by taking multiple National Speedway Championship’s before turning his hand to road racing.

The Adelaide born 21-year-old finished the 2011 Red Bull Rookies Cup in second place, thrusting himself in the Moto3 Championship for 2012 riding for the Red Bull KTM Ajo outfit, taking a dream podium at his home race behind current MotoGP star Alex Rins.

Following time away from the track, and most recently reverting to his native Speedway roots, Sissis will return to the tarmac with the Shaun Rose managed team for 2017, aiming to win the Championship.

Shaun Rose

“Arthur needs no introduction; he has the ability to go and win races and challenge for the title. He’s a great kid and we can’t wait to welcome him to England and get started testing.