Arthur Sissis takes seventh in cut-throat British Superstock 600 race at Knockhill

Sissis now holds down fourth place in the British Superstock 600 Championship Points Standings

The return of Arthur Sissis to the road racing ranks in 2017 has been going very well for the recently turned 22-year-old.

Last weekend at Knockhill Sissis impressing once again, taking a seventh place finish in Sunday’s National Superstock 600 race

Sissis started the weekend off strongly at a circuit he’d never seen before, and after a solid free practice, the Australian qualified in fourth place, and at the head of the front row only one tenth of a second off of pole position.

From the lights in Sunday’s race Sissis made a bad start after being boxed in the opening few corners, and dropped to 12th place after the opening lap. Sissis quickly regrouped and started to work his through the field, making a string of brilliant overtakes.

In the final laps the former Grand Prix star found himself in a battle for seventh place, and after scrapping with Tom Oliver he grabbed the place on the final lap, crossing the line in seventh place, picking up nine points towards his Championship attack.

Team Owner Shaun Rose

“Arthur again has done his best at a track he’d never seen before, to qualify fourth was a great achievement, but he had no luck in the race being boxed in on the opening lap, but battled back through like we know he can. All in all, I’m impressed at the true grit shown this weekend, and we’ll roll onto Snetterton in two weeks stronger.”

Sissis now sits in fourth place of the Superstock 600 Championship on 55 points, only 11 behind second place Tom Oliver.

British Superstock 600 Championship Points – After round four at Knockhill 2017