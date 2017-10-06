Bryan Staring tops FP2 at Phillip Island
Tom Toparis under Supersport lap record
Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island
YMI Superbike FP2
Wayne Maxwell’s time from FP1 looked pretty safe as a small amount of drizzle swept across the circuit from the west. That did not stop the vast majority of competitors heading out though.
The drizzle quickly dissipated but the cold and wind persisted. Less than ten minutes into the session though a red flag was produced when BCperformance teammates Kyle Buckley and Robbie Bugden both went down at turn one.
A short delay ensued before competitors hit the circuit again, by this time the drizzle had well and truly disappeared, but the surface of the circuit was not quite 100 per cent and the gusty winds prevailed.
Troy Herfoss completed by far the most laps in the session. 14 laps by the Honda man in the FP2 more than twice the number of most competitors. At session end though it was his Crankt Protein Honda teammate Bryan Staring atop the charts.
Jed Metcher finished the session third quickest ahead of Alex Phillis and Daniel Falzon.
Championship contenders Maxwell, Waters and Bugden put in only a couple of laps, thus not much can be read into the results from this session.
YMI Superbike FP2 Results
- Bryan Staring 1m34.748 – Honda
- Troy Herfoss 1m35.076 – Honda
- Jed Metcher 1m35.139 – Yamaha
- Alex Phillis 1m35.193 – Yamaha
- Daniel Falzon 1m35.368 – Yamaha
- Sloan Frost 1m35.814 – Suzuki
- Josh Waters 1m35.865 – Suzuki
- Josh Hook 1m35.865 – Ducati
- Matt Walters 1m36.207 – Kawasaki
- Aiden Coote 1m36.988 – Kawasaki
Motul Supersport FP2
There was big news in the second Supersport practice session when Tommy Toparis bested Shannon Johnson’s domestic Supersport lap record set way back in 2009. Toparis is determined to finish this weekend on a high after having a few things not go his way in previous rounds, being taken out in two, and clutch problems robbing him in another. Thus the Goulburn youngster really wants to win this final round of the year.
Tom Toparis 1m35.648 – Kawasaki
- Ryan Taylor 1m38.354 – Yamaha
- Sam Condon 1m38.494 – Yamaha
- Mark Chiodo – 1m38.529 – Triumph
- Aidan Hayes – 1m38.906 – Kawasaki
- Chris Quinn – 1m39.043 – Yamaha
- Mason Coote – 1m39.057 – Yamaha
- Rhys Belling – 1m39.101 – Yamaha
- Jordan Calrsson – 1m39.544 – Yamaha
- Mitch Rees – 1m39.565 – Honda