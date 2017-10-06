Bryan Staring tops FP2 at Phillip Island

Tom Toparis under Supersport lap record

Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

YMI Superbike FP2

Wayne Maxwell’s time from FP1 looked pretty safe as a small amount of drizzle swept across the circuit from the west. That did not stop the vast majority of competitors heading out though.

The drizzle quickly dissipated but the cold and wind persisted. Less than ten minutes into the session though a red flag was produced when BCperformance teammates Kyle Buckley and Robbie Bugden both went down at turn one.

A short delay ensued before competitors hit the circuit again, by this time the drizzle had well and truly disappeared, but the surface of the circuit was not quite 100 per cent and the gusty winds prevailed.

Troy Herfoss completed by far the most laps in the session. 14 laps by the Honda man in the FP2 more than twice the number of most competitors. At session end though it was his Crankt Protein Honda teammate Bryan Staring atop the charts.

Jed Metcher finished the session third quickest ahead of Alex Phillis and Daniel Falzon.

Championship contenders Maxwell, Waters and Bugden put in only a couple of laps, thus not much can be read into the results from this session.

YMI Superbike FP2 Results

Bryan Staring 1m34.748 – Honda Troy Herfoss 1m35.076 – Honda Jed Metcher 1m35.139 – Yamaha Alex Phillis 1m35.193 – Yamaha Daniel Falzon 1m35.368 – Yamaha Sloan Frost 1m35.814 – Suzuki Josh Waters 1m35.865 – Suzuki Josh Hook 1m35.865 – Ducati Matt Walters 1m36.207 – Kawasaki Aiden Coote 1m36.988 – Kawasaki

Motul Supersport FP2

There was big news in the second Supersport practice session when Tommy Toparis bested Shannon Johnson’s domestic Supersport lap record set way back in 2009. Toparis is determined to finish this weekend on a high after having a few things not go his way in previous rounds, being taken out in two, and clutch problems robbing him in another. Thus the Goulburn youngster really wants to win this final round of the year.