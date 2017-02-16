ASBK 2017 set to be televised live on SBS from round two

In one of the most important announcements for 2017 and for Australian motorcycle road racing in recent years, the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) will now feature Live on free-to-air television via SBS.

In addition to cementing the two-hour Live TV broadcast, the ASBK championship will also be live streamed and available on demand, while retaining its delayed telecast through long term partner Fox Sport Australia.

Set to be Live Streamed for 6 hours on race day, ASBK Live will cover the YMI Superbikes, Supersport, Supersport 300, YMF R3 Cup, Moto3/125GP and the Australian GP Juniors.

The new live broadcast package will take place from round two, due to be held at Wakefield Park Raceway on March 19, while round one, held at the Phillip Island WSBK, February 23-26 will feature as a delayed telecast on Fox Sport and SBS.

The ASBK is extremely excited to welcome on board AVE as the TV production partner ahead of the huge 2017 race season. AVE have fulfilled the long overdue desire for the ASBK to be aired live on multiple platforms and to reach a broader national and international audience, and previously produced the livestream and television package for the rival Swann Superbike Series.

SBS Head of Sport, Ken Shipp

“We are thrilled to be part of the evolution of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship, and provide live viewing opportunities to our audience of a very exciting sport. The ASBK has come along in leaps and bounds and live TV was the obvious and necessary step for the sport to continue its forward momentum. SBS is proud to be part of this important milestone. SBS has long been a great supporter of motorsports both domestically and internationally. SBS has worked with AVE in the past and we can’t wait to assist in the growth of the ASBK by providing an accessible platform.”

The ASBK also welcomes back Fox Sports, now in its third consecutive year of partnership and have been instrumental in adding to the success of the championship, boasting a very large audience base nationally.

Motorcycling Australia’s CEO, Peter Doyle

“The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship has gone from strength to strength in the past couple of years as the popularity of the ASBK now shows. Over a long period, we have all worked hard together to shape the ASBK into what we all envisaged it could be.

“We have seen encouraging sponsorship commitments, incredible factory and team support, as well as overwhelming volunteer support for the ASBK. The opportunity to showcase our strong talent pool by televising the ASBK via Live Steam and free to air has come from the outcry of fans everywhere. This is just another indicator of how much interest there is domestically and internationally in the ASBK.”

2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Calendar: