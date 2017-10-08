Supersport 300

Billy Van Eerde Crowned Supersport 300 ‘Over’ Champion

Supersport 300 Race One

The predominantly pint-sized young maniacs that make up the Supersport 300 ranks of ASBK this year were in fine form on Saturday afternoon at Phillip Island when the first of their 3 x 8-lap contests got underway at 1410 on a dry and clear track under cloudy skies.

Reid Battye was engaged in that battle of young psycopaths but came off second best in a turn-two scuffle on the second lap. Zac Levy and Jarred Brook also victims early on in that second lap. Mahaffy managed to rejoin the race at the back of the 43-rider pack but it was day done for Battye and Brook.

Up front poleman Max Croker was coming under incessant attacks from Tom Bramich, Tom Edwards, Billy Van Eerde, Hunter Ford and Oli Bayliss.

It was the last rider in that aforementioned group that set a new fastest lap of the race as he worked his way forward in that group, with two laps to run Bayliss then moved into the race lead but still less than a second covered that entire top six.

Bayliss held the advantage at the last lap board but Van Eeerde then moved into the race lead as they negotiated the early parts of the final lap.

Tom Bramich then took his turn at the front with Hunter Ford moving up to second. Van Eerde then pushed his way back through to second and Croker pushed Ford further back to fourth, and Bayliss was fifth.

At the chequered flag it was Tom Bramich with his nose in front of Oli Bayliss while Billy Van Eerde rounded out the podium in what proved to be yet another thriller for this exciting category of racing.

Supersport 300 Race One Results

Tom Bramich – Yamaha (Over) Oli Bayliss +0.184 – Kawasaki (Under) Billy Van Eerde +0.253 – KTM (Over) Max Croker +0.288 – KTM (Over) Hunter Ford +0.329 – Yamaha (Over) Tom Edwards +13.511 – Yamaha (Over) Locky Taylor +13.693 – Yamaha (Over) Broc Pearson +14.090 – Yamaha (Over) Yanni Shaw +14.244 – Kawasaki (Under) Ty Lynch +14.358 – Yamaha (Over) Rogan Chandler +15.218 – Yamaha (Over) Seth Crump +15.242 – KTM (Over) Brandon Demmery +15.243 – Yamaha (Over) Tayla Relph +15.302 – Yamaha (Over) Jonah Sita +21.931 – Yamaha (Over)





Supersport Over 300 Race Two

Race Two of the Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300’s saw a near capacity grid leave the start line, the field quickly funneling away in the first few corners into familiar single file race format.

The opening laps were marred with incidents on a damp track, including Tayla Relph (Yamaha YZF-R3) going down hard on the exit of Turn One in the gravel track, bring out the red flag. Her YZF R3 worse for wear. The incident forced a race restart that was reduced to six laps.

After aggressive overtaking maneuvers by Tommy Edwards (Alpinestars Yamaha YZF-R3) and Max Croker (KTM Australia, RC 390) in the opening laps, the race had a new leader in Edwards who started to pull a gap in front of Oli Bayliss (Cube Racing, Kawasaki EX 300).

The large field began to fragment into groups with the lead pack consisting of top three contenders Edwards, Bayliss and Jack Mahaffy (JDS Moto Yamaha YZF-R3).

Seth Crump began to work his way through the field to fourth position with Locky Taylor (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) in pursuit. The two locked in a battle for the duration of the race swapping positions through out.

Bayliss crashed out on lap 5 on turn 11, he was up and ok managing to remount. that left Edwards and Mahaffy to battle for first place. Zac Levy (Puma RV’s, Yamaha YZF-R3) was a man possessed on the final lap, just about catching up to Edwards.

Turner was the best for the ‘Up To’ category, finishing ahead of his second place rival Drew Sells (Race Centre, Kawasaki EX300) and Zac Johnson (Rebuilder, Kawasaki EX300) following in third in category.

Shelby Turner

“So happy to be standing here with my first win and first podium, I just tried to ride my race and never thought that I’d be up here! I also managed to smash my lap time by a full four seconds! I’m not sure whether to laugh or cry!”

Tom Edwards

“It was tricky conditions out there with the damp track. I really like the track here at AT Phillip Island. The Pirelli wets really helped me out with consistency on track. It was a really good race that s put me back in the running for the championship again. Bring on race three!”

Supersport Over 300 Race Two Results

Tom Edwards – Yamaha (Over) Jack Mahaffy +0.035 – Yamaha (Over) Zac Levy +1.242 – Yamaha (Over) Locky Taylor +5.185 Yamaha (Over) Seth Crump +15.424 – KTM (Over) Shelby Turner +15.456 – Kawasaki (Under) Troy Ryan +15.488 – Yamaha (Over) Ty Lynch +26.145 – Yamaha (Over) Jonah Sita +27.478 – Yamaha (Over) Dan Thomas +27.706 – Yamaha (Over)

Supersport Over 300 Race Three

The Hi-Tec Batteries Australian Supersport 300 Championship Race Three was another thrilling encounter in the championship. Up to 41 bikes lined up on the start grid for the eight-lap race of attrition.

A monumental battle ensued at the front of the pack between Van Eerde, Mahaffy, Tom Bramich (Ron Angel Classic Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3), Croker, Edwards, Hunter Ford (Ford Brothers Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) and Bayliss that would last the duration of the trace. Van Eerde took the overall win on his ‘Over’ KTM machine.

Bayliss again proved to be a force on the Kawasaki. He climbed to the top of the combined ‘Over’ 300 race. Reid Battye (BCperformance Junior Team Kawasaki EX 300) took second place in class. In third was Yanni Shaw (BCperformance Junior Team Kawasaki EX 300), also a Kawasaki rider.

Van Eerde was the rider of the moment and finished first in class ahead of ‘Over 300’ counterpart Mahaffy. Bramich was third in class rounding out the ‘Over 300’ podium for Race Three of the Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 category.

Yanni Shaw

“That last race was crazy! I don’t really know what happed but I lost a bit of confidence in the front end which held me back a bit. It was an awesome race out there as usual, slicing and dicing with the guys!”

Billy Van Eerde

“This was a really great round and I am so happy to come away with the win. It was great racing from all the guys. I’d like to thank all my sponsors and family in getting me here to this point. I am really looking forward to what’s in store for 2018 now.”





Supersport Over 300 Race Three Results

Billy VAN EERDE (KTM Aust. KTM RC 390) (Over) Jack MAHAFFY (JDS Moto Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over) Tom BRAMICH (Ron Angel Classic Racing Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over) Max CROKER (KTM Aust. KTM RC 390) (Over) Tommy EDWARDS (Alpinestars Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over) Hunter FORD (Ford Brothers Racing / Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over) Oliver BAYLISS (Cube Racing, Kawasaki EX 300) (Under) Zac LEVY (QLD) / Puma RV’s Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over) Reid BATTYE (BCperformance Junior Team Kawasaki EX 300) (Under) Locky TAYLOR (LTR Racing, Yamaha YZF-R3) (Over)

2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship – Up To

Reid BATTYE (NSW) Kawasaki 409 Yanni SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki 341 Drew SELLS (VIC) Kawasaki 330 Oliver BAYLISS (QLD) Kawasaki 320 Laura BROWN (NSW) Kawasaki 263 Bronson PICKETT (WA) Kawasaki 257.5 Gregory FARRELL (NSW) Kawasaki 212 Scott NICHOLSON (VIC) Kawasaki 211 Shelby TURNER (QLD) Kawasaki 198 Keegan PICKERING (NSW) Kawasaki 134

2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship – Over