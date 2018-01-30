SHARE

Wayne Maxwell quick out of blocks at P.I.

Five different manufactuers in ASBK Top Five

Difficult start for DesmoSport Ducati

A small sprinkle of rain had fallen half an hour before the final Superbike practice session today but the track was clear and dry when riders exited pit-lane just before 1600 this afternoon.

A few niggles with the DesmoSport Ducati had held Troy Bayliss back a little in the earlier sessions and he was eager to get down to business this afternoon. He exited on his #2 bike but quickly returned to the pits to make some adjustments, as they shook down that machine after a hefty crash at Wakefield Park recently damaged it extensively and also left Bayliss with some hip trouble. Bayliss went out again for some more laps but ended the day 12th quickest in FP4, just ahead of Jamie Stauffer. On combined times Bayliss ended day one tenth overall.

Ducati 1299 Panigale R Final Edition - Image by TBG
Stauffer was a last minute inclusion when a seat became available on Craig McMartin’s Panigale R, the 38-year-old decided to get together with McMartin for this Phillip Island test. The two experienced campaigners will put their heads together after this next couple of days to decide if the Kurri Kurri based two-time Australian Superbike Champion will contest the full series or selected rounds. Jamie ended day one 12th quickest on combined times with his quickest time of the day set in the earlier FP3 session.

The first man into the 1m33s in the final session was Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss. That was also the first time today Herfoss had sneaked under 1m34s. The new look Honda effort making a move away from Ohlins and their years of data with the Swedish suspension manufacturer to take on a shock and fork internals from British manufacturer K-Tech.

Penrite Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade
Next man to bang in his best time for the day was Mike Jones, a 1m33.877 on lap seven. The 23-year-old very impressive on a ZX-10R borrowed from fellow Queenslander Callum Spriggs. Jones will not compete in ASBK 2018 but instead will soon announce his international racing plans for the year.

Then it was the turn of NextGEN BMW’s Glenn Allerton to lower his marker. A 1m33.947 on lap five for the three-time ASBK Champion and with ten-minutes remaining in the session.

NextGEN BMW S 1000 RR
Wayne Maxwell then shot to the top of the charts with a 1m33.619, then immediately bested it again with a 1m33.252.

Seconds later Allerton dropped three-tenths of a second off his best to move up to second place on 1m33.658.

With six-minutes remaining reigning ASBK Champion Josh Waters dropped the hammer on the Ecstar Suzuki GSX-R1000 with a 1m33.300, pushing Allerton back to third.

Ecstar Suzuki GSX-R1000 - Josh Waters - Image by TBG
And that is how they remained at the flag. Maxwell top of the pops, ahead of Waters, Allerton, Jones and Herfoss.

That made five different manufacturers in the top five places in the FP4 session, but on combined times that shook out to three Yamaha machines in the top five.

Troy Herfoss and the Penrite Honda returned to pitlane after the flag on a trailer after suffering an electrical problem.

Encouraging performances came from the Superbike newcomers Mark Chiodo and Ted Collins, who both have the benefit of having teammates with multiple ASBK Championships under their belt, and whose expert tutelage they will benefit from as the season progresses.

ASBK 2018 Test – Day One Combined Times

  1. Wayne Maxwell – Yamaha 1m33.252
  2. Josh Waters – Suzuki 1m33.300
  3. Glenn Allerton – BMW 1m33.658
  4. Michael Blair – Yamaha 1m33.833 (FP3)
  5. Daniel Falzon – Yamaha 1m33.864 (FP3)
  6. Mike Jones – Kawasaki 1m33.877
  7. Troy Herfoss – Honda 1m33.923
  8. Bryan Staring – Kawasaki 1m34.021
  9. Matt Walters – Kawasaki 1m34.631
  10. Troy Bayliss – Ducati 1m34.917 (FP3)
  11. Mark Chiodo – Suzuki 1m35.010
  12. Jamie Stauffer – Ducati 1m35.086 (FP3)
  13. Ted Collins – BMW 1m35.187
  14. Callum Spriggs – Kawasaki 1m35.708
  15. Alex Phillis – Suzuki 1m35.870
  16. Aaron Morris – Yamaha 1m35.936
  17. Matt Harding – Kawasaki 1m36.114
  18. Lucas Vitale – Kawasaki 1m37.331
  19. Corey Turner – Suzuki 1m37.670
  20. Brendan McIntyre – Suzuki 1m37.697
  21. Kyle Buckley – Kawasaki 1m38.201
  22. Patrick Li – Yamaha 1m38.277
  23. Brad Swallow – Kawasaki 1m38.512
  24. Con Kokkoris – Ducati 1m38.513
  25. Adam Senior – Yamaha 1m38.622
  26. Adam Christie – Suzuki 1m38.661
  27. Scott McGregor – Yamaha 1m39.191
  28. Heath Griffin – Ducati 1m39.235
  29. Trent Gibson – Suzuki 1m40.125
  30. Phil Czaj – Aprilia 1m40.944
  31. Nathan Spiteri – Suzuki 1m41.703
  32. Ned Faulkhead – Honda 1m45.589

