Superbike Pole Position Award for remaining ASBK 2018 rounds

The fastest qualifying rider in the YMI Superbike class who secures pole in the remaining round of ASBK 2018 will be awarded a $500 cheque courtesy of Elite Roads, as an additional bonus for claiming pole position.

As it currently stands, Troy Herfoss (Penrite Honda, CBR1000SP), Wayne Maxwell (Yamaha Racing Team, YZF-R1M) and Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR, GSX-R1000R) all have one pole position each in 2018.

Deon Coote – Director of Elite Roads

“The reason behind the sponsorship is to add further excitement to Qualifying. It’s been such an exciting and competitive start to the 2018 season and its thrilling to be a part of it. The competition is fierce and guys are pushing themselves to new levels, this small inventive might help raise the bar again! Elite Roads looks forward to grow with the ASBK for the remainder of 2018 and beyond.”

Elite Roads is a full-service road construction company that specialises in civil contracting, road rehabilitation, profiling and the supply and lay of asphalt.

The battle for the very first Elite Roads Superbike Pole Position Award will take place up at the ‘Top End’ at Hidden Valley Raceway as Round 4 of ASBK takes over Darwin from June 28- July 1.

To find out more about Elite Roads, head to eliteroads.com.au (link). Grab your tickets for Round 4 here, and if you can’t make it to Darwin don’t forget you can catch all the action live on SBS, Fox Sports and via the livestream at asbk.com.au and on ASBK’s Facebook.

2018 ASBK Calendar