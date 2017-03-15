ASBK Round 2 to air live on SBS | Sunday March 19

Tune in between 2 and 4pm for all the action live on SBS, with the full Round streaming on asbk.com.au

Tune in this Sunday, as The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) will be broadcast on Live free-to-air (FTA) on channel SBS and Live Streamed to the world, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before.

Watch all the thrills and spills of Round Two at Wakefield Park Raceway, Live March 19, FTA on channel SBS 2pm – 4pm AEDT or asbk.com.au for hard-core fans who want to view all the action – all day, from 10am – 5pm.

The tight and technical nature of Wakefield Park Raceway; combined with near capacity grids, multiple motorcycle manufactures from around the world and immense pressure for riders and teams to perform at the highest level, for Live television and Live Stream audiences, will culminate an a viewing experience for the ages. The action is literally at your fingertips on your television or Live Streaming device!

SBS will be filming Live from the track, 2pm – 4pm AEDT, with direct action from the Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance (YMI) Superbike and Motul Supersport classes. After the wildly popular highlights program presented last Sunday on SBS, Motorcycling Australia (MA) is incredibly excited to have coverage being shown live on FTA television, bringing ASBK to the people.

For the hard-core ASBK fan who cannot miss any of the electrifying ASBK race day action, the Live Streaming feature on asbk.com.au and motorsportstv.com.au will satisfy your thirst for two-wheeled action, with hours and hours of feed. All of which will make you feel like you are in the paddock! All of the action can be viewed from any device – whether it’s a computer, phone or tablet, you’re all set to go.

Included in the Live Streaming footage will be all the racing on Sunday, special features, rider interviews, insights from the teams and in depth commentary from past World Endurance and Australian Superbike Champion, Steve Martin and Phil Harlum with your host Emma Notarfrancesco.

2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar: