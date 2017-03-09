ASBK Perth round replaced by Darwin’s Hidden Valley

ASBK Perth round replaced by Darwin

Paul Castling, MCRCWA President expresses disappointment as Barbagallo closed to motorcycles, forcing the change

Motorcycling Australia has officially confirmed Round Four of the 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) will be held at Hidden Valley Raceway in Darwin on July 6-9.

This exciting development cements a return to the “Top End” for ASBK and also confirms the final piece of the puzzle of the seven round 2017 ASBK calendar.

Darwin will play host to the round at Hidden Valley Raceway which has been made possible with the collaboration of Motorcycling Australia (MA), Northern Territory Major Events Company (NTMEC) and Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory (MANT).

This partnership with ASBK now brings another major event to the Northern Territory, in a move that sees the ASBK championship return to the highly regarded 2.87km circuit, after a four-year absence.

Garry Lambert – President of MANT

“Motorcycling Australia Northern Territory is privileged to be working in partnership with Motorcycling Australia, ASBK, the Top End Road Racing Association (TERRA) and the Northern Territory Government to again host a round of the ASBK in Darwin for Territorians. Hosting a round of the premier road racing event in Darwin, signals Darwin as a sporting destination of choice and will provide a significant economic stimulus to the region. The selection of Darwin as a round of the ASBK adds significant value to the ground-breaking work MANT and TERRA are doing in promoting Darwin as a sporting destination throughout Asia. The ASBK will attract world class talent and the event will provide a platform for local riders to test their talent against the best in Australia. Local riders will be included in the program, ensuring an exciting event for spectators”.

Peter Doyle – MA CEO

“It is great to see the ASBK championship heading back up to Darwin and Hidden Valley, a venue that is very popular with the teams and it is a circuit enjoyed by riders. This is a timely decision for everyone involved in the ASBK in 2017, from riders and spectators and volunteer marshals. We very much look forward to returning north for the highly anticipated July round of the ASBK and once again visiting our friends in the “Top End”.

Andrew Hopper – Northern Territory Major Events General Manager

“It’s great to have the ASBK return to the Top End, this partnership brings another significant national event to the Northern Territory. High profile events like this provide great tourism opportunities and also generate a boost to the business and hospitality industries. The event will also be welcomed by all motorbike fans, who have long wanted a return of two-wheel racing.”

Paul Castling of the Motorcycle Racing Club Western Australia expressed regret that after manner years of campaigning for the return of ASBK to WA, the Western Australian Sporting Car Club was no longer permitting motorbike racing at Barbagallo Raceway, forcing ASBK to find another venue.

Paul Castling – MCRCWA President

“The MCRCWA campaigned for six years to get the ASBK to return to WA. Finally, in 2015 they returned and we managed to snag the Club round of the year. In 2016 we had another successful ASBK round and were excited by the gaining momentum ASBK was building in our State. A lot of our Club volunteers travel with the ASBK in key official rolls. It saddens us deeply that they won’t get to showcase their skills on home soil in 2017. Due to circumstances beyond our control ASBK have had to withdraw from WA this year. In 2016 our club saw some great highs and unfortunately the lowest of lows possible in our sport. But, pride in our 60 year history and support for each other kept shining through to lift our spirits. They don’t call us the MCRCWA Family for nothing.”

“As it stands today the Western Australian Sporting Car Club (WASCC) is not permitting Motorbike Racing to continue at Barbagallo Raceway. This as the reason ASBK sought another venue. This also stops us from racing at Barbagallo. So, effectively we are a race club that has nowhere to race. Everyone in WA is fighting hard to keep our great sport alive, and indeed our Club too for that matter. If we are unable to return in the coming months we may well hit financial difficulty. The MCRCWA Family isn’t one to give up. We are forever hopeful that local club racing will continue in 2017. I wish Darwin all the best in their national round and hope it is a success for them. But, it’s only on loan for a year so don’t get too cosy up there. We look forward to ASBK and the factory teams returning to WA in 2018 and once again, showing the nation that here in the West, we are the best.”

ASBK Round Four event dates are set as July 7-9, however arrangements have been made for an Official ASBK Test day on July 6 to allow competitors to either refresh themselves or become acquainted with the exciting track layout.

Revised 2017 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar