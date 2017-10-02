ASBK Phillip Island Finale Televised Live over 4 Hours on SBS

The sixth and final event of the revitalised Australian Superbike Championship will take place at the iconic 4.45km track over the October 6-8 weekend and in an exciting announcement ahead of the Spokes.com.au presented round, it has been confirmed that the ASBK Finale will now feature four nail biting hours of Live free-to-air coverage on SBS.

Troy Herfoss currently holds a slim six-point buffer over Josh Waters and the Suzuki man has been on fire of late, taking double victories at both Hidden Valley and Sydney Motorsports Park.

Wayne Maxwell is only 15-points shy of championship leader Herfoss, and nine-points off Waters. The Victorian took a hefty tumble at Sydney Motorsports Park, smacking a tyre barrier very hard, but has shook off any lingering effects from that incident and will be ready to rumble this weekend, at a venue where he has so often been absolutely scintillating.

Glenn Allerton is not in the title hunt this season after suffering significant arm injuries early in the season at Wakefield Park, but was fiercely competitive at the most recent Sydney Motorsport Park round and is very eager to finish the season on a high.

Halliday has had a good season in 2017, despite breaking away from the official YRT fold and running his own family backed outfit, he has been strong and consistent. Wakefield Park the major low-point of his season, Morgan Park the highlight. Halliday currently lies sixth in the championship standings.

Daniel Falzon completely dominated at Phillip Island when the season got underway in conjunction with the World Superbike event back in February. The South Australian was unstoppable at the season opener, taking three wins and pole position for a perfect 76-point haul. Falzon continued with great form at Wakefield Park and Winton but then struck trouble in Darwin. His title ambitions were then further dented at Morgan Park where a handlebar failure saw him crash out with no points from one of the races. A slip up at the most recent Sydney Motorsport Park round saw the South Australian slide further down the standings, the 23-year-old now in fifth place, five-points ahead of Halliday.

Thanks to the Support of ASBK TV Broadcast partners – AVE and SBS, in addition to witnessing multiple classes go down to the wire, race fans will be able to watch both YMI Superbike races on television this weekend.

Fans will be treated to plenty of action on and off the track, however for the multitude of fans both domestically and internationally who can’t be at Phillip Island, ASBK has provided them with the best opportunity to keep up to speed with everything happening on October 8.

With the epic conclusion of 2017 ASBK set to kick-off this weekend at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, there could be no better time to extend ASBK’s SBS coverage to a full four hours.

The broadcast will be televised on free-to-air Channel SBS for the opening hour 1pm – 2pm and then 2pm – 5pm will be on SBS VICELAND.

Both YMI Superbike races will be shown live and in full! During the broadcast, viewers will be reminded to switch over to SBS VICELAND after 2pm. (All times are AEDST).

This year’s ASBK has been nothing short of thrilling, and the final round will prove just how competitive the Championship has been so far.

No fewer than five classes will be wrapped up in full at the Spokes.com.au presents Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, including the YMI Superbike, Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 ‘Over’, YMF R3 Cup, Moto 3 / 125, and Australian Sidecar Championship.

The four hour coverage via SBS will provide fans and future fans with the perfect opportunity to witness the nation’s premier road race, the Australian Superbike Championship.

In what has been one of the most exciting seasons for many, many years, fans won’t want to miss any Superbike action from the Island.

This Sunday, if you can’t attend the Spokes.com.au presents Round 7 Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, make sure to tune into SBS and SBS VICELAND for the epic conclusion of the 2017 ASBK Championship.

ASBK Live Streaming

From 9:30 am AEDST the ASBK will be broadcast LIVE to everyone in the world via the ASBK website. Capturing the live racing moments, exclusive interviews with past and present champions and so much more, the Live Stream is not to be missed.

Start planning your journey to ‘the Island’ for the Spokes.com.au presents Round 7 at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, VIC on 6th- 8th October 2017.

Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance Superbike Championship Standings

Troy Herfoss 226 Josh Waters 220 Wayne Maxwell 211 Robbie Bugden 201 Daniel Falzon 188 Cru Halliday 183 Bryan Staring 151 Corey Turner 138 Mitch Levy 119 Michael Blair 114 Beau Beaton 111 Glenn Allerton 96 Troy Guenther 88 Josh Hook 87 Kyle Buckley 83

Motul Supersport Championship Standings

Ted Collins 263 (Champion) Mason Coote 200 Tom Toparis 172 Sam Condon 161.5 Mark Chiodo 153.5 Nic Liminton 151 Chris Quinn 150.5 Jordan Carlsson 149.5 Sam Muldoon 128 Cambridge Olivier 115 Aidan Hayes 89 Damon Rees 74 Jake Pruiti 73 Lincoln Gilding 69 Sam Lambert 67

Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 Championship Standings (Over 300cc)

Billy Van Eerde 276 Zac Levy 264 Jack Mahaffy 262 Tommy Edwards 262 Tom Bramich 253.5 Brandon Demmery 238 Max Croker 219.5 Hunter Ford 200.5 Ben Bramich 185.5 Corey Briffa 163.5

Hi-Tec Batteries Supersport 300 Championship Standings (Up To 300cc)

Reid Battye 373 (Champion) Yanni Shaw 288 Drew Sells 275 Oli Bayliss 259 Laura Brown 220 Bronson Pickett 219.5 Greg Farrell 187 Scott Nicholson 169 Shelby Turner 149 Keegan Pickering 110

Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup Championship Points Standings