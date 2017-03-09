ASBK Rnd1 highlights to air on SBS | March 12

The Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli has announced that races and highlights from the thrilling first round held at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will be shown on Sunday March 12 from 2-4pm on free to air television channel, SBS.

The Round One highlights package will feature all three of the Yamaha Motorcycle Insurance (YMI) Superbike races, as well as race number three of the Motul Supersport category with highlights.

For the first time ever, eight motorcycle manufacturers and capacity grids will be broadcast to television and live streaming coverage for all remaining rounds.

SBS coverage of the ASBK will showcase wheel to wheel, handlebar to handlebar racing across all categories of the championship, interviews with riders, insights from the teams and in depth commentary from past World Endurance and Australian Superbike Champion Steve Martin, with presenters Phil Harlum and Emma Notarfrancesco.

The ASBK in 2017 has already seen numerous stories start to unfold and top-level performances achieved in all categories, as the laws of physics are bent, stretched, screwed up and thrown out the window lap after lap.

Tune in this Sunday to SBS, from 2–4pm ESDT to relive all the highlights from Round One at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

In addition to the highlights package on SBS, starting from Round Two at Wakefield Park, ASBK Live will provide live streaming and on demand will be available on www.asbk.com.au and motorsportstv.com.au. This coverage will also be shown live on free to air with SBS.

2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship Calendar: