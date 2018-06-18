2018 Australian MotoGP support categories confirmed

The support classes for the 2018 Australian MotoGP have been announced, with the Australian Superbikes and Australian Supersport 300 confirmed to return as the national support categories.

Joining the premier MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) has invited Australia’s best teams and riders to sign up for the opportunity to compete on the world stage at the scenic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

AGPC General Manager of Motorsport, Entertainment and Industry, Craig Fletcher, is pleased to welcome the exciting categories back to the Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018.

Craig Fletcher – AGPC General Manager of Motorsport

“It’s great to confirm a fan favourite and our premium national category, the Australian Superbikes, at the event this year – a category which attracts some of the best local riders the sport has to offer. Additionally, the Australian Supersport 300 class has returned for a second year and provides a fantastic platform to attract young up and coming motorsport talent, giving them a chance to gain valuable experience and perform on the international stage. Both categories put on a spectacular show, and we are looking forward to preparing for a weekend of world-class racing.”

​Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle, is delighted with the announcement of the support categories and encourages teams to enter for the fantastic opportunity to race alongside the best riders in the world.

Peter Doyle – ​Motorcycling Australia CEO

“To host both the Australian Superbikes and the Australian Supersport 300 support categories really provides a unique opportunity for local riders to be part of an international event. With the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix attracting fans from around the world, it’s great to see two quality national support categories confirmed to line up on the grid over the weekend.”

Four months out from the Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 ticket sales are strong, and with the AGPC and Bass Coast Shire Council working together to maximise accommodation offers in the region, they are encouraging teams and fans to book early.

Entries will be open in the coming weeks. For more information, contact motorsport@grandprix.com.au.

The Michelin Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2018 is held at Phillip Island over the 26–28 of October 2018.