Mason Coote wins ASBK Supersport opening round

YMF ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – 600 Supersport Race Two Report

Victorian teenager Mark Chiodo was out to make amends for a costly mistake yesterday which saw the Triumph rider crash out of the lead of the opening Supersport 600 race of ASBK 2017.

Chiodo had qualified a country mile ahead of his combatants and shot out of the blocks hard to try and establish his early dominance of the category.

Race one victor Mason Coote and young Ted Collins valiantly tried to keep Chiodo in sight but the Triumph rider was more than half-a-second clear already.

With four laps down however a rider went down hard which caused the medical car to be called and the race red flagged.

The race was declared as the downed rider attended to, and the results taken back a lap, giving Chiodo the win ahead of Ted Collins.

Aidan Hayes and Michael Knight were the two riders involved in the incident that caused the red flag.

YMF ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – 600 Supersport Race Two Results

Mark Chiodo / Triumph Mason Coote +1.611 / Yamaha Ted Collins +2.222 / Suzuki Sam Condon +5.035 / Yamaha Ryan Taylor +7.841 / Yamaha Ben Burke +7.487 / Yamaha Luke Mitchell +7.750 / Yamaha Jordan Carlsson +7.776 / Yamaha Tom Toparis +11.059 / Kawasaki Chris Quinn +12.119 / Yamaha Sam Muldoon +13.661 / Kawasaki Cam Russell +13.663 / Yamaha Cambridge Olivier +13.747 / Yamaha Brendan Wilson +14.047 / Yamaha Brian Houghton +14.706 / Honda

YMF ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – 600 Supersport Race Three Report

Mason Coote had won race one, while Mark Chiodo made up for this race one disappointment with victory in a shortened race two, thus the round victory was still on the line when the Supersport competitors took to the grid for their final ten-lap battle at 1715 on Sunday afternoon.

Mason Coote got the best run off the line but it was Ted Collins that led the field through turn one for the first time.

Chiodo and Coote engaged in battle for the race lead over the opening few laps and the pair started to pull away from Ted Collins as the race wore on.

Nic Liminton and Tom Toparis were fighting for position and well inside the top ten when both men went down and out at Southern Loop. Toparis ran wide, Liminton was sucked in a little wide too following Toparis and then lost it, taking Toparis down also.

A heady battle to the wire ensued between Coote and Chiodo but at the final flag it was Coote, in his return to racing after a two year absence, the victor by 0.0147 of a second over Chiodo while Collins rounded out the podium.

Coote did this meeting on a shoestring budget, with tyres bought for him by his mates, so prior to this round had no plans to make it to round two of the championship at Wakefield Park. The motorcycle mechanic is hoping some support might be coming his way in order for him to make the trek to Goulburn and compete in the remainder of ASBK 2017.

YMF ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – 600 Supersport Race Three Results

Mason Coote / Yamaha Mark Chiodo +0.147 / Triumph Ted Collins +4.793 / Suzuki Ben Burke +10.419 / Yamaha Sam Condon +10.470 / Yamaha Ryan Taylor +10.471 / Yamaha Jordan Carlsson +17.817 / Yamaha Sam Muldoon +17.861 / Kawasaki Luke Mitchell +19.307 / Yamaha Chris Quinn +23.841 / Yamaha

YMF ASBK 2017 – Round One – Phillip Island – 600 Supersport Championship Standings

Mason Coote 60 Ted Collins 47 Mark Chiodo 44.5 Ben Burke 41.5 Ryan Taylor 41 Sam Condon 38.5 Jordan Carlsson 35.5 Tom Toparis 22 Luke Mitchell 19 Hayden Spinks 19

