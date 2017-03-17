Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Two – Wakefield Park

Troy Herfoss quickest – Glenn Allerton out with badly broken arm

Robbie Bugden set the pace in the opening 30-minute practice session this morning on a drying and dusty, and therefore slippery, Wakefield Park circuit. No riders managing to get under the magic minute mark in the morning session.

FP2 saw Wayne Maxwell set the pace with a 58.40 ahead of local star, and defending ASBK Champion, Troy Herfoss. Round one dominator Daniel Falzon was third quickest in the second session.

The big news from FP2 was Glenn Allerton being ruled out of proceedings for the weekend. The 36-year-old went down heavily at the final turn, breaking his arm in the process.

The Sydneysider was immediately taken to Goulburn Hospital to be fully stabilised and assessed. The verdict is that his upper arm is broken in two places, and he will require a rod to be inserted in order to stabilise the break and speed recovery. Allerton could not only be out of this round, but may not even be fit for round three at Winton late next month.

The final Superbike practice session for the day got underway just before 1600, in windy conditions under foreboding skies, and rain threatening on the horizon. The session was red-flagged five minutes into the session when Will Davidson went down at turn six. A short break in proceedings followed before riders exited pitlane once again at 1604.

Davidson was one of a number of fallers today. Allerton’s heavy fall in FP2 ruled him out of the weekend but other high profile Superbike runners to taste the Wakefield Park tarmac included FP1 pacesetter Robbie Bugden, who went down after trying a different Dunlop front hoop, that was obviously not to his liking!

With ten minutes left in the session both Herfoss and Maxwell were the first men into the 57s, a 57.917 to Herfoss, narrowly eclipsing Maxwell’s 57.921. That is how the rankings stayed at the top of the timesheets when the session wrapped up.

That 57.917 is still quite some way from Herfoss’ 57.350 he set here last year, but conditions were far from perfect today and the circuit is still to clean up. But, if the weather forecast is to be believed, it could be the fastest time we see here this weekend…

Wayne Maxwell

“Today was obviously challenging at the start with the wet weather and the mist coming in. We had a bit of a ride around to get used to the tyres, to try and find a setting which would be suitable to run here at Wakefield Park. “We are still learning. Every session we are improving and learning more about the tyre. We will just have to keep learning as we go. Hopefully we can get a bit more dry time before Sunday. Unfortunately the weather forecast doesn’t look like that for tomorrow, which means we might have to qualify in the rain., so we’ll have to try and come up with something. “Hopefully we will have enough time tomorrow to find that. It should work out. The guys on my side of the garage and Kev [Marshall] are all working hard to try and find something. We make an improvement on the front, then the back becomes an issue. You make an improvement, then the front becomes an issue. So it’s all about just trying to find the balance on the Yamaha YZF-R1M. We have to make sure the bike has good braking stability here for the bumpy entry for the brakes and also turning for the top part of the circuit. They are the balances we are trying to find. Hopefully we can do that and come up with a good race package for Sunday.”

Cru Halliday was third quickest today on 58.302, ahead of Suzuki’s Josh Waters and Crankt Protein Honda’s Bryan Staring.

Daniel Falzon ended the day sixth quickest in front of Robbie Bugden, Kyle Buckley and Beau Beaton while rounding out the top ten was Glenn Allerton, despite spending FP3 in Goulburn Hospital with a broken arm.

Weather could play a big part in proceedings this weekend. Rain is forecast for tomorrow, and conditions are also looking a little dicey on Sunday.

First qualifying is scheduled for 1110 Saturday morning, where the 25-strong Superbike field will have a 30-minute session to get their best time on the board. The second and final 30-minute qualifying session is then slated to get underway at 1500.

Sunday’s opening 20-lap race will get underway at noon, ahead of the second bout at 1505.

In massive news for the reinvigorated, and Yamaha Motor Finance sponsored, Australian Superbike Championship, SBS Television will air live coverage from Wakefield Park starting at 1400 Sunday afternoon and concluding at 1600. Race action will also be livestreamed throughout the day.

Superbike Friday Combined Times

Troy Herfoss 57.917 / Honda Wayne Maxwell 57.921 / Yamaha Cru Halliday 58.302 / Yamaha Josh Waters 58.380 / Suzuki Bryan Staring 58.551 / Honda Daniel Falzon 58.615 / Yamaha Robert Bugden 58.867 / Kawasaki Beau Beaton 58.913 / Ducati Kyle Buckley 59.141 / Kawasaki Glenn Allerton 59.260 / Yamaha Matt Walters 59.541 / Kawasaki Callum Spriggs 59.595 / Ducati Michael Blair 59.699 / Yamaha Mitch Levy 59.750 / Yamaha Josh Hook 60.077 / Kawasaki Corey Turner 60.323 / Yamaha Troy Guenther 60.497 / BMW Brendan McIntyre 61.066 / Suzuki Aaiden Coote 61.236 / Kawasaki Will Davidson 61.268 / Yamaha Adam Senior 1m01.269 / Yamaha Jack Baker 1m01.392 / Kawasaki Ashley Fleming 1m03.303 / Aprilia Nathan Spiteri 1m03.465 / Kawasaki Hamish McMurray 1m04.378 / Kawasaki

Supersport 600 Friday Combined Times

Cambridge Olivier 1m01.110 / Yamaha Chris Quinn 1m01.256 / Yamaha Damon Rees 1m01.345 / Honda Tom Toparis 1m01.485 / Kawasaki Mark Chiodo 1m01.624 / Triumph Nic Liminton 1m01.633 / Yamaha Sam Condon 1m01.779 / Yamaha Jordan Carlsson 1m01.827 / Yamaha Giuseppe Scarcella 1m01.835 / Kawasaki Ted Collins 1m02.121 / Suzuki Sam Muldoon 1m02.584 / Kawasaki Mason Coote 1m02.718 / Yamaha Jimmy Broadbent 1m03.119 / Kawasaki Hayden Spinks 1m03.383 / Kawasaki Brian Houghton 1m03.405 / Honda

Supersport 300 Friday Combined Times

Jack Mahaffy 1m08.822 / Yamaha Drew Sells 1m08.829 / Kawasaki Brandon Demmery 1m08.920 / Yamaha Corey Briffa 1m09.068 / Yamaha Oli Bayliss 1m09.174 / Kawasaki Yanni Shaw 1m09.234 / Kawasaki Ty Lynch 1m09.297 / Yamaha Tom Edwards 1m09.395 / Yamaha Reid Battye 1m09.427 / Kawasaki Hunter Ford 1m09.439 / Yamaha Jack Passfield 1m09.861 / Yamaha Billy Van Eerde 1m10.096 / KTM Scott Nicholson 1m10.315 / Kawasaki Laura Brown 1m10.326 / Kawasaki Jarred Brook 1m11.276 / KTM Tom Bramich 1m11.815 / Yamaha Boyd Hocking 1m11.958 / Yamaha Bronson Joel Pickett 1m12.457 / Kawasaki Ben Bramich 1m12.570 / Yamaha Greg Farrell 1m13.308 / Kawasaki

Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup Friday Combined Times

Jack Mahaffy 1m08.316 Hunter Ford 1m08.429 Tom Edwards 1m08.897 Corey Briffa 1m09.029 Ty Lynch 1m09.223 Jack Passfield 1m09.673 Andrew Hannan 1m10.647 Boyd Hocking 1m11.569 Tayla Relph 1m12.782 Troy Ryan 1m13.087 Dan Thomas 1m13.159 Chris Dobie 1m14.303 Chris Balen 1m14.733 Jonah Sita 1m16.100 Mark Bottomley 1m16.714 Jake Brett 1m19.827 Jonathan Henderson 1m19.912

GP Juniors Cup Friday Combined Times (All riders on Yamaha R15)

Tom Edwards 1m20.03 Ben Baker 1m21.540 Reid Battye 1m21.729 John Lytras 1m22.003 Jack Cousens 1m24.934 Joel Kelso 1m25.042 Ben Bramich 1m25.215 Harry Khouri 1m25.530 Max Stauffer 1m28.559 Luke Power 1m31.674

