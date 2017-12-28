Asia Road Racing Champs confirm Tailem Bend round

South Australia’s Tailem Bend on 2018 ARRC Calendar

The 2018 season of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship will feature a 6-round calendar with a new stop in Australia.

The Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand will host the curtain raiser with the pre-season tests and Round 1 scheduled to be held at the booming Thai circuit from February 27 to March 4, 2018.

The ARRC contingent will next hop down to Adelaide, Australia where the championship is scheduled to become the first international motorcycle racing event to be held at the brand new The Bend Motorsports Park.

The highly anticipated double-bill with the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK) will be a four day bike extravaganza taking place from April 19 to 22, 2018.

Japan’s iconic Suzuka Circuit will be the third battleground of the season, set to take place from June 1 to 3, 2018.

The second half of the season will resume at the Madras Motor Race Track in Chennai, India from August 3 to 5, 2018 followed by the Indonesian round (Round 4) from October 12 to 14.

As the season winds down, the Chang International Circuit will once again host the season finale from November 30 to December 2.

2018 ASBK Calendar