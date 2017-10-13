SHARE
M.A. President and CEO reflect on success of 2017 ASBK

The 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK), Night of Champions dinner has concluded following what was a gripping and action packed weekend at the Spokes.com.au presents Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit October 6-8, 2017.

Josh Waters collects his prize alongside ASBK #2 Wayne Maxwell and #3 Troy Herfoss - Image by TBG
Josh Waters collects his prize alongside ASBK #2 Wayne Maxwell and #3 Troy Herfoss – Image by TBG

Amongst the newly crowned 2017 Australian Superbike Champion, Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR) was an array of illustrious stars and Officials who all joined in on the night presenting Championship trophies and enjoying the night’s festivities.

2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship - Over Billy VAN EERDE (NSW) KTM 327 Tommy EDWARDS (NSW) Yamaha 319 Jack MAHAFFY (VIC) Yamaha 302
2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship – Over
Billy VAN EERDE (NSW) KTM 327
Tommy EDWARDS (NSW) Yamaha 319
Jack MAHAFFY (VIC) Yamaha 302

Motorcycling Australia’s Acting President, Peter Goddard (past Australian Superbike Champion), attended the dinner, sharing his thoughts on being back at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and the continued drive to better the Championship and Motorcycling Australia processes.

Peter Goddard
Peter Goddard

“It’s been a phenomenal year for the ASBK Championship. With the small team that we have at Motorcycling Australia, the development has been nothing short of exceptional. The real people that make this Championship the success it enjoys today, is the volunteers. They work week in and week out for the love of the sport.

Some of the ASBK Series Officials - Image by TBG
Some of the ASBK Series Officials – Image by TBG

“We’ve taken ASBK to the next level in 2017 with television coverage, live streaming and phenomenal racing, I am really looking forward to the future, and I think this is just going to grow and grow and grow!

Supersport Final Championship Points Standings Ted Collins 263 Mason Coote 218 Tom Toparis 212
Supersport Final Championship Points Standings
Ted Collins 263
Mason Coote 218
Tom Toparis 212

“Thank you all for your support. We all have to stay positive and keep pushing this sport further in to the future” Goddard concluded.

ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings Josh Waters 261 Wayne Maxwell 257 Troy Herfoss 246
ASBK Superbike Championship Points Standings
Josh Waters 261
Wayne Maxwell 257
Troy Herfoss 246

Motorcycling Australia’s CEO, Peter Doyle was enthused by the turn out and support from Australia’s leading road race riders and ASBK’s teams.

2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship - Up To Reid BATTYE (NSW) Kawasaki 409 Yanni SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki 341 Drew SELLS (VIC) Kawasaki 330
2017 Hi- Tec Batteries Austraian Supersport 300 Championship – Up To
Reid BATTYE (NSW) Kawasaki 409
Yanni SHAW (NSW) Kawasaki 341
Drew SELLS (VIC) Kawasaki 330

“Several years ago, the MA Board supported a proposal to rebuild the ASBK and we started on a pathway to get the manufacturers back on board. ASBK now enjoys near capacity grids, top notch television coverage and top-quality racing.

The TV Production and commentating team of ASBK 2017 - Image by TBG
The TV Production and commentating team of ASBK 2017 – Image by TBG

“The amount of support we have received for the 2017 season has been phenomenal and the ASBK Management Team can’t thank all the competitors and our championship partners enough for their commitment to the continuous growth.

ASBK Management Team - Image by TBG
ASBK Management Team – Image by TBG

“The Night of Champions Dinner was a great way to finish what has been a fantastic year and we look forward to moving on with bigger and better things planned for the 2018 season,” Doyle concluded.

Peter Doyle at the dinner recognised the long participation in the series of Motologic / Team Honda Racing by welcoming Paul and Laura Free on to the stage - Image by TBG
Peter Doyle at the dinner recognised the long participation in the series of Motologic / Team Honda Racing by welcoming Paul and Laura Free on to the stage – Image by TBG
YMF R3 Cup Championship Top Ten Tommy EDWARDS 314 Hunter FORD 259 Jack MAHAFFY 257
YMF R3 Cup Championship Top Ten
Tommy EDWARDS 314
Hunter FORD 259
Jack MAHAFFY 257

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR