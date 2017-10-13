M.A. President and CEO reflect on success of 2017 ASBK

The 2017 Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK), Night of Champions dinner has concluded following what was a gripping and action packed weekend at the Spokes.com.au presents Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit October 6-8, 2017.

Amongst the newly crowned 2017 Australian Superbike Champion, Josh Waters (Team Suzuki ECSTAR) was an array of illustrious stars and Officials who all joined in on the night presenting Championship trophies and enjoying the night’s festivities.

Motorcycling Australia’s Acting President, Peter Goddard (past Australian Superbike Champion), attended the dinner, sharing his thoughts on being back at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, and the continued drive to better the Championship and Motorcycling Australia processes.

“It’s been a phenomenal year for the ASBK Championship. With the small team that we have at Motorcycling Australia, the development has been nothing short of exceptional. The real people that make this Championship the success it enjoys today, is the volunteers. They work week in and week out for the love of the sport.

“We’ve taken ASBK to the next level in 2017 with television coverage, live streaming and phenomenal racing, I am really looking forward to the future, and I think this is just going to grow and grow and grow!

“Thank you all for your support. We all have to stay positive and keep pushing this sport further in to the future” Goddard concluded.

Motorcycling Australia’s CEO, Peter Doyle was enthused by the turn out and support from Australia’s leading road race riders and ASBK’s teams.

“Several years ago, the MA Board supported a proposal to rebuild the ASBK and we started on a pathway to get the manufacturers back on board. ASBK now enjoys near capacity grids, top notch television coverage and top-quality racing.

“The amount of support we have received for the 2017 season has been phenomenal and the ASBK Management Team can’t thank all the competitors and our championship partners enough for their commitment to the continuous growth.

“The Night of Champions Dinner was a great way to finish what has been a fantastic year and we look forward to moving on with bigger and better things planned for the 2018 season,” Doyle concluded.