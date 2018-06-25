Asterisk Junior Cell Braces arrive July 1

As every rider knows racing and riding are serious business, and thus rider protection also deserves serious consideration. While Seniors are generally well catered for, often Junior competitors can be somewhat overlooked when it comes to the latest breakthroughs in rider protection. Asterisk have recognised this and as a result have produced the Junior Cell Knee Protection System (brace), designed specifically to protect one of the most vulnerable joints for any off-road rider, their knees.

The design includes a simple, stress-free fastening to create a comfortable and user-friendly brace for the pros of tomorrow, while the addition of a special guard in the hinge area also ensures the motorcycle is protected from any contact in that area at the same time.

Undersleeves and tethers are included, and one size fits all, with the Asterisk Junior Cell Brace available for $499.95 RRP.

Asterisk Junior Cell Braces features

TELE-TRI PATELLA CUP Telescoping Three piece design Easily removable High impact Nylon 6 material Full range of motion coverage of the knee cap Thermo-Formed EV50 shock absorbent foam padding

A.N.I. FRAME Anatomically correct design Glass fill Nylon 6 Injected composite Rigid & lightweight, impact distributing structure



SYMMETRI-GLIDE HINGE Tracks the natural “rolling-gliding” motion of the knee joint Accurate track hole pattern Adjustable ext. regulator from 10º to 30º

ANTI-ROTATION TETHER Links the brace to the boot, making them as one Transfers forces of a lower leg rotation Adjustable to suit each individual

D.A.U. CUFF Dual Adjustment accommodates leg growth Uniform rigid lateral support



STRAPS Standard adjustable strapping

DUAL STAGE PADDING (included with braces) Neoprene lined frame for greater comfort Comes in two thicknesses to accommodate leg growth Two sizes of joint pads for individual adjustment

WATER RESISTANT Non-corrosive metals Non-corrosive composites Hand washable soft materials

