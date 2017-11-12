American 1-2-3 on Sunday at AUS-X Open SX1

Justin Brayton extends SX1 series lead

Chris Blose wins SX2 from Richardson and Wilson

Richardson takes SX2 Championship lead from Todd

By Marc Jones

Riders returned to Qudos Bank Arena for the second night of the Aus-X Open, and the fifth round of the Australian Supercross Championship. Racing the same track as they had the night before, it left riders well prepared for the tight indoor track.

After claiming his second win of the year and career, Wilson Todd kicked off the night with a race win ahead of Jay Wilson, while the days fastest qualifier Chris Blose won the second heat ahead of defending champion Jackson Richardson.

Unfortunately, during the semi-finals Jye Roberts had crashed an injured his leg, after only returning to racing the night before after injuring his shoulder several months ago, while he was leading the under 19’s class of the Mx Nationals.

Jesse Madden made up for a rough night last time out winning his semi-final, followed by Bailey Malkiewicz and Taylor Potter. Geran Stapleton took the other semi win, as he did the night before, coming from mid-pack to pass Dylan Wills late for the win, with Nick Sutherland claiming the last spot.

Two spots remained for the main event and as the gates dropped it was Cooper Pozniak and Callum Norton looking hot to trot, but at the end of the first rhythm section Norton went down hard, clashing with the wall as he entered the tunnel. Morgan Fogarty moved into the second spot and moved into the final with Pozniak who held on to the lead.

SX2 Main

The main event kicked off with a bang, with Wilson Todd taking the holeshot ahead of Chris Blose, but as the two crossed the finish line to finish the opening lap, Blose looked to make a move on Todd forcing them to collide and send them both to the ground.

Jay Wilson moved past the duo, and Blose remounted quickly, but Toss was left to get his bike started. Wilson and Blose went back and forth before Blose steadied his position out front. The shortcut lane did its job, seeing Jackson Richardson, Jesse Madden, Cooper Pozniak and Taylor Potter fighting over that third spot. Wilson Todd had more dramas at the back of the back, self-destructing on many occasions while trying to salvage points.

At the halfway point of the race, Richardson made a move on Wilson and set charge for Blose, who was over five-seconds ahead. Wilson had other plans, putting the pressure on Richardson until the final lap. Time was against him though, and he was unable to make any move stick.

For the American import Chris Blose, it was a maiden victory in the SX2 class, after replacing champion Gavin Faith on the Penrite Honda CRF250R.

Richardson crossed the line in second ahead of Wilson, and after the issues Todd had tonight, the Serco Yamaha man took over the SX2 points lead heading into the final event of the year.

Taylor Potter scored his best result of the season, finishing fourth ahead of Geran Stapleton who matched his finish the previous night.

AUS-X Open 2017 Results – Sunday SX2 Final

Chris Blose – Honda Jackson Richardson – Yamaha +3.183 Jay Wilson – KTM +5.160 Taylor Potter – Honda +11.977 Geran Stapleton – Honda +19.714 Dylan Wills – Husqvarna +20.042 Cooper Pozniak – Yamaha +25.855 Jesse Madden – Husqvarna +27.115 Bailey Malkiewicz – Husqvarna +27.735 Nick Sutherland – Honda +1 lap Wilson Todd – Yamaha +1 lap Morgan Fogarty – KTM +2 laps

SX2 Series Points (After Round 5)

Richardson 101 Todd 96 Wilson 85 Wills 82 Stapleton 65 Faith 63 Potter 48 Blose 47 Evans 38 Pozniak 36

SX1

In the SX1 class, imports Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson took their respective race wins, out-racing series leader Justin Brayton and Daniel Reardon who secured themselves a spot in the final.

With only four riders making it to the final in the heats, the semi-finals were stacked, after a rough night Saturday, Dylan Long returned to his best to win his heat ahead of RJ Hampshire and Nick Schmidt, who didn’t qualify last night. Dean Ferris took his semi win after a poor start in his heat. Nathan Crawford and Kade Mosig claimed the other two transfer spots.

The LCQ provided drama as expected as riders fought for the final two spots in the twelve-man final. Robbie Marshall got the dream start ahead of Todd Waters and Daniel Herrlein, with Waters holding enough of a gap to take the final spot. But with only two laps to go, the slick final corner claimed Waters, seeing his bike wash up from under him, and his main event chances slipping away. Herrlein inherited the spot and made his first Aus-X Open main event.

As the main event started, it was Dean Ferris who hit the white line first ahead of Jason Anderson and Dan Reardon. Dean Wilson made a pass early though on Dan Reardon, then followed Anderson into the shortcut lane. This pushed Ferris into the Husqvarna sandwich.

The next lap, however, Ferris tucked the front end and was relegated to fourth behind Nathan Crawford, before then going down in the whoops for his second crash of the night. The leaders pulled away from Crawford, who was ten-seconds behind Anderson at the halfway point of the race.

Points leader Justin Brayton slowly came through the pack, riding a smart race and not pushing the limits on the tight track. After hunting Crawford down for several laps, his speed in the whoops sling-shotted him through to third position.

Crawford then fell victim to team-mate Dan Reardon, who looked at repeating his impressive effort the night before. Daniel Herrlein showed signs of his best, keeping Crawford in his sights while running in sixth.

Jason Anderson had no issues out front, making light work of lappers. The Husqvarna rider showed why he’s regarded as one of the best supercross riders in the world, taking the win in front of a packed crowd.

Dean Wilson finished in second, capping off a successful weekend for the Scottish rider. Justin Brayton redeemed himself after a disappointing opening night by taking the third position and holds the points lead going into Jimboomba.

Dan Reardon finished just off the podium but will walk away from the event knowing he’s moving in the right direction.

It was an excellent ride for Nathan Crawford to round out the top five.

Dean Ferris will be left wondering what could have been, running out front early before crashing and eventually finishing eleventh, costing him dearly in the championship chase. The SX1 #1 plate now likely to be out of reach for the reigning Australian MX Nationals Champion.

While Brayton was out-done by his American compatriots in Sydney, the Penrite Honda man is now in the box seat to once again lift the Australian Supercross Championship Title, his buffer over Reardon now 18-points with only a single round remaining.

That final will be played out at Jimboomba, where Australia will crown their 2017 Supercross Champions.

AUS-X Open 2017 Results – Sunday SX1 Final

Jason Anderson – Husqvarna Dean Wilson – Husqvarna +7.345 Justin Brayton – Honda +22.825 Dan Reardon – Kawasaki +28.947 Nathan Crawford – Kawasaki +30.992 Daniel Herrlein – Suzuki +1 lap Dylan Long – Yamaha +1 lap Robbie Marshall – Honda +1 lap RJ Hampshire – Honda +1 lap Kade Mosig – Yamaha +1 lap Dean Ferris – Yamaha +1 lap Nick Schmidt – Suzuki +1 lap

SX1 Series Points (After Round 5)