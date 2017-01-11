Australian MV Agusta importer, Urban Motor Group, takes on USA & Canada in major expansion

MV AGUSTA Motor S.p.A. and Urban Motor Group Pty Ltd recently signed an agreement related to the development of the US market. The partnership aims to create a new brand strategy in the US, in order to reinforce and consolidate the brand in a Country which is part of the MV Agusta future strategy.

Sales of MV Agusta motorcycles in the US market, will now be led by Urban Motor Group, through a specific and dedicated business unit, and managed directly through its CEO, Joseph Elasmar who will run the USA team to develop and reinforce the MV Agusta brand position in USA.

Aligning itself with MV Agusta’s ambition, the new management team will also focus on building brand awareness and quality customer service by harnessing the wealth of experience, robust business model, passion in motorcycles and extrinsic perspective that has earnt Urban Moto Imports the reputation and accolade of being the biggest distributor for MV Agusta and a number of other motorcycle brands.

The driving force behind Urban Motor Group has been the relentless ambition of Joseph Elasmar to bring to market products of distinction. From humble beginnings and as an astute student of International Business, Elasmar built the Group from experience of over 14 years in the motorcycle industry. The opportunity to represent MV Agusta in North America was a direct result of a strong and successful relationship with the MV Agusta factory, specifically influenced by Giovanni Castiglioni, President of MV Agusta.

Giovanni Castiglioni, President of MV Agusta

“For me and the company, I can say we are very excited with our new partner overseeing and developing USA. Joseph and his distribution team have a remarkable track record in delivering a strong dealership network, backed with excellent customer service and dealer support. We are very confident they will usher in a new era for MV Agusta in the States, invigorating sales and passion for our motorcycles. This is just the beginning, we have plenty more surprises in 2017 and beyond.” said Castiglioni.

Joseph Elasmar

“In my opinion MV Agusta is a brand like no other, you cannot tie it down to traditional ways of thinking, it is the most progressive and liberal motorcycle company in the world, not shy of pushing the envelope. Whilst other mainstream brands have taken the mass production approach, MV Agusta continues to do what others dream to do. You only have to look back in the last couple years to see the partnerships with the likes of Motul, Pirelli, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG and Zagato, that have produced the most unique and beautiful motorcycles. Coupled with its rich racing heritage, names of famous riders and drivers, to its own bespoke R&D performance centre CRC (Castiglioni Research Centre), MV Agusta is without peer. The motivation and passion behind the brand is insatiable, you only have to take a short walk along the factory production line to be immersed in the history, affection and precision of the workers who build motorcycle art.” said Elasmar.

“2017 looks set to be the most exciting year for MV Agusta with new model updates, yet to be released special editions and coveted new riders for the World Supersport Championship including title contender USA rider P.J. Jacobsen on the latest F3 675 RC motorcycle. Not forgetting, of course, the latest F4 RC which is tipped to excel further at the helm of former BSB Champion Leon Camier.

“There is just so much going on at the factory. The new technical updates that are coming to the road range in 2017 alone is quite amazing, with CRC mastering significant changes to chassis, engine and electronics componentry. CRC has also proven once again it is at the forefront in R&D with the recent release at EICMA of the most powerful 800 cc naked under Euro 4 constraints, the Brutale 800. These new developments and yet to be released innovations really show MV Agusta is leading edge.

“I’m really looking forward to a new start for MV Agusta in the USA and in particular seeing customers experience the difference of hand built Italian masterpieces.”

Media events, shows and customer experience days are being scheduled for 2017 with unveilings of new releases and limited special editions. This year MV Agusta USA will be inviting media to an upcoming conference in the first half and will welcome new introductions.

With an expected update to the dealer network in the coming months, the current MV Agusta USA head office in Pennsylvania will be joined by a second new office on the West Coast in California as Urban Motor Group further expands their operations in North America.