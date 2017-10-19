Australian MotoGP 1992, Eastern Creek

Alex Barros’ Cagiva C592.

Eddie Lawson’s Cagiva C592.

Eddie Lawson on his Cagiva C592 in Pit Lane.

Niall McKenzie on the Yamaha YZR500.

Daryl Beattie on the Honda NSR500.

Juan Garriga’s Yamaha YZR500.

Peter Goddard’s ROC-Yamaha 500.

Mick Doohan and Jeremy Burgess.

Eddie Lawson

Erv Kanamoto.

Kenny Roberts.

Wayne Rainey on his Yamaha YZR500 on the grid.

The start of the 500cc GP race.

The end of lap one, along the straight.

Peter Goddard and the ROC-Yamaha 500.

Miguel DuHamel on the Yamaha YZR500.

John Kocinski (Yamaha YZR500).

Randy Mamola (Yamaha YZR500).

Randy Mamola (Yamaha YZR500) leads Eddie Lawson (Cagiva C592).

Doug Chandler (Suzuki RGV500).

Juan Garriga and his Yamaha YZR500.

Niall McKenzie on the Yamaha YZR500.

Mick Doohan.

Mick Doohan (Honda NSR500).

Wayne Rainey (Yamaha YZR500) leads Mick Doohan (Honda NSR500).

Eddie Lawson on the Cagiva C592.

Juan Garriga (Yamaha YZR500), Alex Crivillé (Honda NSR500) and Eddie Lawson (Cagiva C592)

Daryl Beattie.

Daryl Beattie on the Honda NSR500.

Alex Barros (Cagiva C592) leads Peter Goddard (ROC-Yamaha 500).

Alex Barros on the Cagiva C592.

Kevin Schwantz.

Kevin Schwantz on the Suzuki RGV500.

Wayne Rainey.