Australian MotoGP 1992, Eastern Creek

Through the lens of Phil Aynsley

The second running of the AGP at Eastern Creek, after the Australian Grand Prix moved to Eastern Creek for a period in the nineties – starting with the ’91 event. You can find the 1991 pictorial here.

Alex Barros’ Cagiva C592
Eddie Lawson’s Cagiva C592
Eddie Lawson / Cagiva C592
Niall McKenzie / Yamaha YZR500
Daryl Beattie / Honda NSR500
Juan Garriga’s Yamaha YZR500
Peter Goddard’s ROC-Yamaha 500
Mick Doohan & Jeremy Burgess
Eddie Lawson
Erv Kanamoto
Kenny Roberts
Wayne Rainey / Yamaha YZR500

Start of the 500cc race
End of lap one
Peter Goddard / ROC-Yamaha 500
Miguel DuHamel / Yamaha YZR500
John Kocsinski / Yamaha YZR500
Randy Mamola / Yamaha YZR500
Randy Mamola / Yamaha YZR500 leads Eddie Lawson / Cagiva C592
Doug Chandler / Suzuki RGV500
Juan Garriga / Yamaha YZR500
Niall McKenzie / Yamaha YZR500
Mick Doohan / Honda NSR500
Mick Doohan / Honda NSR500
Wayne Rainey / Yamaha YZR500 leads Mick Doohan / Honda NSR500
Eddie Lawson / Cagiva C592
Juan Garriga / Yamaha YZR500, Alex Crivillé / Honda NSR500, Eddie Lawson / Cagiva C592
Daryl Beattie / Honda NSR500
Daryl Beattie / Honda NSR500
Alex Barros / Cagiva C592, Peter Goddard / ROC-Yamaha 500
Alex Barros / Cagiva C592
Kevin Schwantz - Suzuki RGV500
Kevin Schwantz - Suzuki RGV500
Wayne Rainey
Australian GP

