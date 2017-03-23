Australian Honda MotoGP VIP tickets now available

Tickets are on sale now for Honda’s premium Australian MotoGP VIP suite for 2017. Witness all the excitement and adreneline of the big race from the best seats in the house; in Honda luxury on Gardner Straight at the Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island Circuit from October 20 – 22.

You wont miss a moment of action thanks to inside, outside and grandstand seating, CCTV screens, prime viewing of the super screen and sweeping views of the track.

Watch Marc Márquez continue his fight for a back to back championship for Honda along with team mate Dani Pedrosa. Cheer on Cal Crutchlow, no doubt hungry for a repeat of his 2016 Phillip Island campaign where he took a stunning win for LCR Honda.

Get behind Titot Rabat and crowd favourite and Aussie young gun – Jack Miller and his pursuit for a home country win – there isn’t a better place to support the stars who fly the flag for Honda than in the Honda VIP Suite.

Indulge in fully catered hot lunches, morning and afternoon tea, free non-alcoholic drinks including barista coffee and a cash bar for alcoholic drinks. Guests will also receive a special Honda gift, an event program, as well as access to exclusive daily pit walks for your chance to get up close to the Honda race teams and a special glimpse into the world of MotoGP through the team garages.

Enjoy premium comfort and perks only Honda can offer by booking your three-day pass to the most sought-after spot at the track for $865 for 2017.

Tickets are strictly limited and will sell out. What are you waiting for? Jump online and book your today! Head over to www.hondamotorcycles.com.au and click on the Events/Buy Tickets link. For more information, ring 1 300 1 HONDA.