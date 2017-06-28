Australian MotoGP 1989, Phillip Island

Through the lens of Phil Aynsley

This was my, and I suspect most Aussie’s, first experience of what a Grand Prix was like. And gee it was good!

Randy Mamola at his crowd pleasing best on the Cagiva C589.

Wayne Garner is less than impressed after Michael Rudroff collects him during practice.

Freddie Spencer on his Yamaha YZR500.

Pepsi Suzuki team mates Ron Haslam and Kevin Schwantz.

Kevin Schwantz on the Suzuki RGV500.

Ron Haslam and the Suzuki RGV500.

Niall Mackenzie and the Yamaha YZR500.

Randy Mamola on the Cagiva C589 machine.

Wayne Rainey on his Yamaha YZR500.

Marco Gentile on the Fior C89.

Bubba Shobert and the Honda NSR500.

Wayne Gardner representing Australia on the Honda NSR500.

Fellow Aussie Kevin Magee was another crowd favourite on the Yamaha YZR500.

The crowd clearly favours Gardner over Lawson.

The race-long battle between Gardner, Rainey, Sarron and Magee. They finished in that order.

Niall Mackenzie crashes out.

Christian Sarron and his Yamaha YZR500.

Kevin Magee on the Yamaha YZR500, he would finish fourth.

Wayne Gardner and the Honda NSR500. Quite possibly the first time a flag carrying victory lap was seen in a 500cc GP.