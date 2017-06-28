Australian MotoGP 1989 | With Phil Aynsley

Australian MotoGP 1989, Phillip Island
Through the lens of Phil Aynsley

This was my, and I suspect most Aussie’s, first experience of what a Grand Prix was like. And gee it was good! 

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola at his crowd pleasing best on the Cagiva C589.

Wayne Garner down in practice

Wayne Garner down in practice

Wayne Garner is less than impressed after Michael Rudroff collects him during practice.

Freddie Spencer

Freddie Spencer

Freddie Spencer

Freddie Spencer

Freddie Spencer on his Yamaha YZR500.

Haslam and Schwantz

Haslam and Schwantz

Pepsi Suzuki team mates Ron Haslam and Kevin Schwantz.

Schwantz on the Suzuki

Schwantz on the Suzuki

Schwantz on the Suzuki

Schwantz on the Suzuki

Kevin Schwantz on the Suzuki RGV500.

Ron Haslam

Ron Haslam

Ron Haslam and the Suzuki RGV500.

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie and the Yamaha YZR500.

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola

Randy Mamola on the Cagiva C589 machine.

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey

Wayne Rainey on his Yamaha YZR500.

Marco Gentile

Marco Gentile

Marco Gentile on the Fior C89.

Bubba Shobert

Bubba Shobert

Bubba Shobert and the Honda NSR500.

Wayne Gardner

Wayne Gardner

Wayne Gardner representing Australia on the Honda NSR500.

Kevin Magee

Kevin Magee

Fellow Aussie Kevin Magee was another crowd favourite on the Yamaha YZR500.

Good odds for Gardner

Good odds for Gardner

The crowd clearly favours Gardner over Lawson.

Gardner led a race long battle

Gardner led a race long battle

Magee was also in the mix throughout

Magee was also in the mix throughout

The race-long battle between Gardner, Rainey, Sarron and Magee. They finished in that order.

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie

Niall Mackenzie crashes out.

Christian Sarron

Christian Sarron

Christian Sarron and his Yamaha YZR500.

Kevin Magee

Kevin Magee

Kevin Magee on the Yamaha YZR500, he would finish fourth.

Wayne Gardner celebrating his win

Wayne Gardner celebrating his win

Wayne Gardner and the Honda NSR500. Quite possibly the first time a flag carrying victory lap was seen in a 500cc GP.

