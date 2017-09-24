Mellross and Brayton the victors as Aussie Supercross gets underway at Jimboomba

Words and Images by Marc Jones

The Australian Supercross Championship returned to Jimboomba for the third consecutive year to kick off the 2017 series. An injection of international blood ensured Australia’s best riders had to lay it all on the line if they were to come away with the win.

SX2 – 250

The 250 class saw former two-time champion Gavin Faith return once again after a disappointing series in 2016, in which he struggled to find his groove in the stacked class. He had no problem however back aboard his Penrite Honda, taking an early heat race win over Jay Wilson and Aaron Tanti. Tanti was impressive early, pulling the holeshot and keeping Faith at bay, but was unable to withhold the pressure from the young American.

Hayden Mellross returned home from the USA after falling short of claiming the championship last year. With the demons behind him, Mellross stormed to the lead early in his heat race and pulled away from teammate Wilson Todd to run away with the win. Defending champion Jackson Richardson was left picking up his bike in the second corner, fighting his way through the pack to finish in fifth.

All indications were pointing to a Faith-Mellross-Richardson battle as the gates dropped in the main event. Faith managed to hold the inside line and come away with the holeshot. He looked composed out front, but there was the overbearing pressure of Mellross breathing down his neck.

At the halfway point of the race, Mellross slipped by into the lead and never looked back. Once out front, Mellross rode a solid race, navigating his way past lappers without any troubles to light the candles and get off to a perfect start to the season. Faith fell over 10 seconds behind but held onto second in front of a fast finishing Mitch Evans.

Jay Wilson marked his return to the class with an impressive fourth-place finish. Unfortunately for Jackson Richardson, mistakes would cost him positions early and he had to settle for a sixth on the night.

Hayden Mellross – P1

“I’m really happy to start the season off like this! I felt really good all day on track, and I knew that I would be able to maintain some consistent, strong laps come the final. I got off the gate well, but I still came through in 4th so used my speed in the whoops to make passes each lap, before working my way towards Gavin Faith. Once I made the pass, I was able to stick to my plan and to come away with a 10 second winning margin.”

Jay Wilson – P4

“I’m really happy with how the first round went. Finishing one position shy of the SX2 podium is a solid way to start the season, and means that we have good points going in to Melbourne. I had a good lead up to the weekend, and it was sort of nice having everyone except those in my corner count me out – it meant I could just focus on doing my job without any added pressure and it paid off. I got second in my heat race, and fourth in the main which is nice and consistent and exactly what we wanted to achieve. Obviously a podium would have been the perfect scenario but you need to be smart in Supercross, particularly at the first round. The KTM 250 SX-F was flawless last night. We made a couple of small changes throughout the day, and by the time we got to the main we had one of the strongest bikes out there. I’m excited to see where we can go from here.”

Wilson Todd – P5

“After feeling pretty strong through the day, I knew I had the speed to be able to run at the front come the final, but I didn’t get out of the gate and had my work cut out for me from the start” said Wilson after the race. “once I did get going I got into a good rhythm and made some passes to work my way to 5th by the time I crossed the line”.

Jayden Rykers – P20

“The whole day started off relatively good, especially when you could say in some sense that this is my first Supercross. We found a good base with the team – then I qualified fastest in my group in the afternoon which put me in 13th, and then my heat race went well. I got up the inside and worked my way in to fourth which I was happy with. I was really happy up until the main event. I didn’t get a good start and I lost traction on one of the doubles about seven laps in and I had a bit of a crash – I found it hard to get the bike going after that and I dropped back. All in all, the day was good up until the main event but I’m happy to walk out of here healthy. We have a good break now to work on our weaknesses so we’ll keep building.”

250 Main Event

Hayden Mellross Gavin Faith Mitchell Evans Jay Wilson Wilson Todd Jackson Richardson Dylan Wills Aaron Tanti Geran Stapleton Callum Norton Kyle Webster Cooper Pozniak Taylor Potter Dylan Wood Connor Tierney Nick Sutherland Jesse Madden Lochie Latimer Jye Dickson Jayden Rykers

SX1 – 450

The premier class was staked with a star-studded lineup including the return of defending champion, Justin Brayton, as well as 2015 champion Dan Reardon who has spent the past few months solely preparing for the series with the Mega Fuels Kawasaki team.

Two fellow American riders joined Brayton in the series, Nick Schmidt and Daniel Herrlein, who both have a respectable resume back in their homeland.

Dan Reardon started his 2017 campaign in perfect style, going wire to wire in the opening heat to take the win. Kade Mosig kept Reardon honest in second, keeping him within eyesight for the short eight-lap race. Todd Waters rounded out the third spot, some distance behind Mosig.

The crowd erupted as they got their first look at Justin Brayton, and he gave the crowd what they paid to see. Brayton looked like he was riding effortlessly out front, racing away with the win, while behind him Luke Clout and Dylan Long fought for the minor positions. Dean Ferris didn’t have the greatest start to his series, going down early and finding it hard to make up positions.

As the gates dropped for the final time for the night, all eyes were peeled on the first corner to see who could take the all-important holeshot. Dylan Long rounded the corner first and held the spot before losing the front end in a corner and handing the lead over to Brayton.

Reardon charged in the second spot but found himself under some pressure of his own in the form of Dean Ferris. Ferris would make the pass just past the halfway point and set his sights on Brayton. However, the American rode an almost perfect race and held off a fast-finishing Ferris to notch up another win for his tally.

There were many positives to take from the race for Ferris, after making up for a poor heat race, and pulling back Brayton in the main event, even though he was unable to get close enough to make a pass.

Crankt Protein Honda teammates Luke Clout and Todd Waters finished behind Reardon, having their own battle for the fourth spot. After leading early, Dylan Long recovered to finish in seventh, making some solid moves to get through the pack.

The series now moves down south to Victoria where Bacchus Marsh will play host to the second round of the series. Riders now get a three-week break to go back to the drawing board and dial in their bikes before once again getting behind the gates.

Luke Clout – P4

“I’m a little bit disappointed to go down, but to come back to fourth and ride the way I did, I’m pretty happy. I know I have to go home and do some work, but I know I’m right there. I know my speed is around the podium, so I’m just going to go home, work hard and get on the box. The plan is to just keep riding well and see how we go.”

Todd Waters – P5

“We got a good start in the heat race earlier and ended up getting third there. I haven’t ridden supercross for a long time, so I’m just dipping my feet and I think the season will be good. Luke went down in the first turn and I was caught up in that, so I went from last to fifth at the end of the final. That’s racing though and that’s how it goes. I’ve got two weeks and I’ve been working on all of my motos and stuff now, so it’s now time to bring some intensity in,” he explained. “Apart from that everything is good, we’ve got the bike in a happy place, so we’ll just keep working.”

Kade Mosig – P10

“I felt good all day today, and I’m happy to carry my strong starts towards the end of the motocross season into supercross, but it was tough to go from battling for the lead to almost last, but that’s racing. I had nowhere to go when Dylan (Long) went down, so I just concentrated on turning out consistent laps and moving through the field as fast as I could tonight” said Mosig after the race.

