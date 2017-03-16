Barkbusters announce LED lights for handguards

Barkbusters add LED Indicator and Position Lights to product line-up

Barkbusters, the motorcycle handguard specialist, now extends its product range to include auxiliary LED lights for attachment to Barkbusters hand guards.

With the increasing number of today’s cars operating with daytime running lights, motorcyclists are becoming harder to distinguish in traffic. By fitting the new Barkbusters LED lights to hand guards, the visible distance to the bike midpoint is increased, resulting in significant improvement of the rider’s perceptibility to other road users.

Barkbusters auxiliary LED lights are available in both white and amber for fitment to Jet, VPS and Storm plastic hand guards. Designed to maximize visibility to approaching vehicles, these smart high-powered LEDs provide additional running and/or signal lighting to motorcycles, meeting the increasing demand for both style and safety from riders.

Sold in pairs, each indicator or auxiliary light consists of 15 super-bright LEDs that offer outstanding visibility in traffic while keeping power consumption low. Sporting a sleek and innovative design, the lights allow parallel mounting functionality so that both indicator and position lights can be mounted together on one handguard.

An optional resistor is also available for use with the indicator lights to correct the flash rate if necessary (code: LED-RES-001).

Barkbuster LED Indicator and Position light features:

Extra bright LED technology for Indicator and Running/Position lights.

Each light consists of 15 super bright LEDs.

Long life span LED with power consumption of only (0.4 Amp per indicator light and 0.2 Amp per running light).

Easy installation with complete mounting instructions provided.

E mark approved.

Barkbusters auxiliary LED Indicator and Position lights are compatible with the following Barkbusters plastic hand guards:

The Barkbusters Jet, however the LED light will fit in Upper position only. (Code: JET-003)

The Barkbusters VPS, and the LED light will fit in Upper or Lower position. (Code: VPS-003)

The Barkbusters Storm, and the LED light will fit in Upper or Lower position. (Code: STM-003)

The Barkbusters auxiliary LED Indicator and Position lights are available as a set of Amber Indicators or White LED Position Lights, while a pair of optional resistors can also be purchased if necessary.

Code: LED-001-AM (LED Light pair – Amber Indicator) RRP$69.95

Code: LED-002-WH (LED Light pair – White Position Light) RRP$69.95

Code: LED-RES-001 (Optional resistor – pair) RRP$14.95

All Barkbusters products are available from your local bike shop. For further information visit: www.barkbusters.net. To locate the nearest Barkbusters stockist please visit: www.barkbusters.net/find-my-dealer