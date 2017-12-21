Barkbusters release 2017 KTM 1290 Super Adventure range

Barkbusters now offers improved hand protection for 2017 KTM 1290 Super Adventure models, despite machines only arriving in Australia in May, enabling the hand guard specialist to ensure it has these popular motorcycles already fully covered.

Having enjoyed its sixth “record breaking” year in a row, KTM is enjoying continued high demand. The Adventure range alone accounts for sales of 75,000 units since its introduction in 2003 and for good reason.

Naturally, owners take pride in their KTMs, and are highly selective about the accessories they fit. With its two point alloy mounted hand guards, Barkbusters offers riders a precision engineered part that is as visually appealing as it is tough and practical. Like every Barkbusters product, it has been specifically designed to ensure a clean fit and easy installation.

As with the rest of the model-specific and universal range, owners can tailor their hand guards via Barkbusters’ modular plastics system that comprises JET, VPS, STORM and CARBON style options. Most dealers will carry stock of these so ordering will not usually be necessary.

Matthew Phillpott – Barkbusters CEO & KTM Adventure rider

“Having owned more than one KTM Adventure over the past 10 years, I wanted to be sure we were immediately on the ball with the latest incarnations. No matter whether riders are using their bike on the road or in the dirt, our hand guards ensure their hands are properly protected. They really complement the aesthetics of this fantastic machine too.”

For further information on all Barkbusters products visit: www.barkbusters.net