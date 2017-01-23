Bathurst 1986 through the lens of Phil Aynsley
Phil Aynsley shares the on-track action and machinery from Bathurst in 1986
Chris Oldfield awaits the start of the Arai 500 with mechanic Arthur Davis looking on (and a certain Mr Bracks pretending to be a photographer in the background).
Bathurst 1986 – Chris Oldfield, Arthur Davis – Arai 500 start
The field filters through Hell Corner on the first lap of the Arai 500.
Bathurst 1986 – Hell Corner, first lap of the Arai 500
These two Italian bikes spent much of the race together. Chris Oldfield on the Gowanloch Bimota DB1 and Pete Byers on the Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic.
Bathurst 1986 – Chris Oldfield on the Gowanloch Bimota DB1
Bathurst 1986 – Pete Byers on the Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic
Bathurst 1986 – Pete Byers on the Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic leads Chris Oldfield on the Gowanloch Bimota DB1
Interestingly this Montjuic was the pre-production prototype (No. 001) that made its world debut at the Sydney Motorcycle Show in late ’85
Bathurst 1986 – Pete Byers on the Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic
Bathurst 1986 – Chris Oldfield on the Gowanloch Bimota DB1
Here the duo slip under Barry Thompson/Yamaha 750 at Murrays Corner
Bathurst 1986 – Pete Byers/Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic and Chris Oldfield/Gowanloch Bimota DB1 slip under Barry Thompson/Yamaha 750 at Murrays Corner
Malcolm Campbell on the Honda RS500
Bathurst 1986 – Malcolm Campbell/Honda RS500
Roger Freeth on the McIntosh Suzuki 1000
Bathurst 1986 – Roger Freeth/McIntosh Suzuki 1000
Roger Heyes on the Suzuki 750
Bathurst 1986 – Roger Heyes/Suzuki 750
Michael Dowson on the Yamaha 750
Bathurst 1986 – Michael Dowson/Yamaha 750
Wayne Clarke on the Suzuki leads Kevin Magee on his Yamaha 750
Bathurst 1986 – Wayne Clarke/Suzuki leads Kevin Magee/Yamaha 750
Malcolm Campbell on the Honda RS500 leads similarly mounted Peter Radford and Roger Freeth on the McIntosh Suzuki 1000
Bathurst 1986 – Malcolm Campbell/Honda RS500, Peter Radford/Honda RS500 and Roger Freeth/McIntosh Suzuki 1000
Len Willing on the Kawasaki GPZ900
Bathurst 1986 – Len Willing/Kawasaki GPZ900
Oops!
Bathurst 1986 – Ooops!
Paul Feeney on the Kawasaki GPZ900
Bathurst 1986 – Paul Feeney/Kawasaki GPZ900
Michael Dowson’s Yamaha TZ250 being fettled in pit lane
Bathurst 1986 – Michael Dowson’s Yamaha TZ250
Michael Dowson
Bathurst 1986 – Michael Dowson
Donnie Osborne on the Honda RS250
Bathurst 1986 – Donnie Osborne/Honda RS250
Hamish McNicol on his Yamaha TZ250 leads Martin Renfrey (Honda RS250) and Russell Howard (Yamaha TZ250)
Bathurst 1986 – Hamish McNicol/Yamaha TZ250, Martin Renfrey/Honda RS250 and Russell Howard/Yamaha TZ250
Greg Neal and John Flood on the Tranzac 700 sidecar
Bathurst 1986 – Greg Neal & John Flood/Tranzac 700
The Esses during practice
Bathurst 1986 – The Esses
Jeff Sayle
Bathurst 1986 – Jeff Sayle
Michael Dowson on the Yamaha TZ250
Bathurst 1986 – Michael Dowson/Yamaha TZ250
Enter ‘Bathurst’ in the search bar on the top right hand side of the page to find more Bathurst stories from yesteryear
No Comment
You can post first response comment.