Bathurst 1986 through the lens of Phil Aynsley

Phil Aynsley shares the on-track action and machinery from Bathurst in 1986

Chris Oldfield awaits the start of the Arai 500 with mechanic Arthur Davis looking on (and a certain Mr Bracks pretending to be a photographer in the background).

The field filters through Hell Corner on the first lap of the Arai 500.

These two Italian bikes spent much of the race together. Chris Oldfield on the Gowanloch Bimota DB1 and Pete Byers on the Frasers Ducati 750 Montjuic.

Interestingly this Montjuic was the pre-production prototype (No. 001) that made its world debut at the Sydney Motorcycle Show in late ’85

Here the duo slip under Barry Thompson/Yamaha 750 at Murrays Corner

Malcolm Campbell on the Honda RS500

Roger Freeth on the McIntosh Suzuki 1000

Roger Heyes on the Suzuki 750

Michael Dowson on the Yamaha 750

Wayne Clarke on the Suzuki leads Kevin Magee on his Yamaha 750

Malcolm Campbell on the Honda RS500 leads similarly mounted Peter Radford and Roger Freeth on the McIntosh Suzuki 1000

Len Willing on the Kawasaki GPZ900

Oops!

Paul Feeney on the Kawasaki GPZ900

Michael Dowson’s Yamaha TZ250 being fettled in pit lane

Michael Dowson

Donnie Osborne on the Honda RS250

Hamish McNicol on his Yamaha TZ250 leads Martin Renfrey (Honda RS250) and Russell Howard (Yamaha TZ250)

Greg Neal and John Flood on the Tranzac 700 sidecar

The Esses during practice

Jeff Sayle

Michael Dowson on the Yamaha TZ250

