Bell Race Star

Sponsored Content

Since its introduction back in 1967, the Bell Star has long represented the standard in head protection.

Revered as the first full-face helmet on the market, the Bell Star inspired an industry to pursue the science of head protection.

That obsession with helmet innovation continues today.

The new Bell Star is more than an evolution of its predecessor. It’s a complete rethinking of what a race helmet should be, driven by the essential needs of the modern racer.

Bell Race Star Features

3K Carbon Shell

Flex Energy Management interior liner to protect against small, medium high speep impacts and rotatioanal energy.

Magnefusion™ Removable Magnetic Cheekpads

Panovision™ Sheild with Class 1 Optics

Eyewear Compatible

Raceview Orientation

Virus Cool Jade Power mesh Liner

Available in 5 Shell Sizes

Bell Race Star Specifications

Weight: 1400 Grams

Certification: DOT/ECE/Snell

Sizes: XS – XXL

Price: From RRP $999.95

