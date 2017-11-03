Bell Race Star
Sponsored Content
Since its introduction back in 1967, the Bell Star has long represented the standard in head protection.
Revered as the first full-face helmet on the market, the Bell Star inspired an industry to pursue the science of head protection.
That obsession with helmet innovation continues today.
The new Bell Star is more than an evolution of its predecessor. It’s a complete rethinking of what a race helmet should be, driven by the essential needs of the modern racer.
Bell Race Star Features
- 3K Carbon Shell
- Flex Energy Management interior liner to protect against small, medium high speep impacts and rotatioanal energy.
- Magnefusion™ Removable Magnetic Cheekpads
- Panovision™ Sheild with Class 1 Optics
- Eyewear Compatible
- Raceview Orientation
- Virus Cool Jade Power mesh Liner
- Available in 5 Shell Sizes
Bell Race Star Specifications
- Weight: 1400 Grams
- Certification: DOT/ECE/Snell
- Sizes: XS – XXL
- Price: From RRP $999.95
IMAGE GALLERY