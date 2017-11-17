Bell’s Star helmet now features MIPS

‘Multi-directional Impact Protection System’

Five shell sizes -1500g – From $649.95 RRP

Since its introduction back in 1967, the Bell Star has long represented the standard in head protection. Revered as the first full-face helmet on the market, the Bell Star inspired an industry to pursue the science of head protection, which today is reflected in the adoption of the MIPS system.

The new Bell Star is more than an evolution of its predecessor. It’s a complete rethinking of what a race helmet should be, driven by the essential needs of the modern racer and rider, featuring a TriMatrix Composite shell with MIPS, a Panovision shield and five shell sizes.

Weighing from just 1500g, the Bell Star features Magnefusion removable magnetic cheekpads and a combination of X-Static and XT-2 padding, as well as integrated speaker pockets, while remaining eyewear compatible. Coming in sizes XS-XXL and DOT, ECE 22.05 and Snell M2015 compliant the Star is available from $649.95 RRP.

MIPS stands for Multi-directional Impact Protection System, which is a leading slip-plane technology inside the helmet, designed to reduce rotational forces that can result from certain impacts.

When a head rotates quickly and comes to a sudden stop, the rotational acceleration can cause the brain tissue to experience high levels of strain. The stretching of the tissue that can be caused by these motions can result in various types of brain injury. Bell believe that helmets equipped with MIPS technology can provide an additional measure of protection in certain impacts.

MIPS uses a slip-plane system that moves inside the helmet, mimicking the brain’s own protection system. This layer is designed to rotate inside the helmet with the intent to potentially slow or reduce the amount of energy transferred to or from the head. Science shows that if the strains associated with rotational acceleration can be reduced, you might be able to reduce the risk and severity of brain injury.

Bell Star (MIPS) Features