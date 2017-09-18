Ben Currie pulls off British Supersport Double Victory

It was a weekend to remember for Ben Currie at round ten of the Dickies British Supersport Championship.

Victorian youngster Ben Currie secured his first win of the season in British Supersport on Saturday, and followed it up by winning race two on Sunday.

Ben Currie was disappointed after Silverstone where he built a huge lead but was unfortunate to crash out. He was eager to make amends at Oulton Park, a track he has had success at in the past. He was riding well all weekend and managed to qualify in fifth place for the opening race on Saturday. The rain began to fall shortly before race one and Ben was feeling confident. He got a great hole-shot and soon built up a huge lead, riding a comfortable race he managed to take the win by a huge 11.4 seconds.

For race two he was placed on pole position, this time a fully wet race from start to finish. Ben once again got a good start and was locked in a battle with team-mate Andrew Irwin and Keith Farmer. Farmer made a mistake and crashed out on lap three which left the two Gearlink team-mates to battle it out. In the closing stages Alastair Seeley joined in the battle and the trio were dicing for the win. It was Ben that gained the upper hand over the finish line taking the win by 0.2 from Irwin. Ben has now moved to third in the Championship standings.

Ben Currie

“This weekend really couldn’t have gone any better for me. How can you top that? I seem to thrive in difficult conditions and I feel like I am able to push when it’s like this. Saturday was strange in a way as I had such a big lead; I did at Silverstone and look what happened there! I knew I had to keep my head and also ride a clever race. I felt happy on Saturday with the conditions and it was a bit of a lonely race but I’m not complaining. To repeat the win on Sunday was just fantastic. I knew it would be harder and I’d be pushed to my limit. I gave it everything I had and Andrew and I had a great battle.

“It was hard with the spray today and we had a real fight for the win. Andy and Alastair were pushing a lot and I’m totally over the moon to take a double win, it’s like buses. It was a huge team effort and I can’t thank Gearlink Kawasaki enough for everything they put into us and believing in myself and Andrew. To reward them with a double win and a double second is great; I’m so pleased for everyone. I can’t wait for Assen.”

Dickies British Supersport Championship, Oulton Park, Sprint Race

Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +11.445s Keith Farmer (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) +12.116s Alastair Seeley (Team Quattro Spirit Moto2) +19.446s David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) +31.064s Bjorn Estment (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +31.568s

British Supersport Feature Race

Dickies British Supersport Championship, Oulton Park, Feature Race

Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.215s Alastair Seeley (Team Quattro Spirit Moto2) +3.823s Jack Kennedy (GAC Logistics MV Agusta) +28.402s Niall Campbell (Niall Campbell Racing Yamaha) +37.799s Bjorn Estment (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +42.733s

Dickies British Supersport Championship Standings after Oulton Park