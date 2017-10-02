Ben Currie looked likely to make it a double but taken out in race two
Victorian Youngster Ben Currie continued his recent BSB Supersport winning form over the weekend at Assen.
Currie took his third consecutive Dickies British Supersport Championship victory in the opening race of the weekend.
Launching off the line, Currie controlled the race from the front, pulling away to eventually cross the line 5.778s ahead of second place.
It was disaster for Championship leader Keith Farmer though as he crashed out of contention on the opening lap, with title rival Andrew Irwin securing second place behind his team mate Currie.
Dickies British Supersport Championship, Assen, Sprint Race
- Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki)
- Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +5.778s
- Luke Jones (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) +13.582s
- Ross Twyman (EHA Racing Yamaha) +25.412s
- Bjorn Estment (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +27.516s
- Eemeli Lahti (777RR HRP Suzuki) +33.122
Race Two
It was Gearlink Kawasaki’s Andrew Irwin who grabbed the holeshot, but race one winner Benjamin Currie had moved through by the end of the opening lap, with Keith Farmer third and Jack Kennedy fourth.
Trading places on every lap, disaster first struck Kennedy when he was forced to retire on lap ten from a potential podium place.
Lapping faster than the leaders, Lahti was able to chip away at their lead to close in, moving into the lead on the penultimate lap.
Continuing to trade places, the leading four were separated by just 0.2s as they entered the last lap but a collision between Farmer and Currie saw the latter crash out of contention. Following a review, Race Direction gave Farmer a 60-second time penalty, seeing him drop out of the points.
It was eventually Lahti who crossed the line first, to claim his maiden win, with Championship contender Irwin claiming second and Rookie rider Tom Ward claiming third.
Dickies British Supersport Championship, Assen, Feature Race:
- Eemeli Lahti (777RR HRP Suzuki)
- Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.968s
- Tom Ward (Aero Legends/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +14.987s
- Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor – GO Racing Developments Yamaha) +15.389s
- David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) +15.480s
- Luke Jones (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) +16.016s
Dickies British Supersport Championship Standings after Assen
- Keith Farmer (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) 351
- Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) 308
- Benjamin Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) 274
- David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) 256
- Jack Kennedy (GAC Logistics MV Agusta) 248
- Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 150
Levi Day podiums in Ducati TriOptions Cup Race
2017 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Champion Joe Collier rounded out the season with victory in the final race at Assen.
Whilst it was Josh Wainwright who led across the line at the end of the first lap, Collier slipped through one lap later and was able to pull away to take the win by 3.646s.
Levi Day was able to work through the pack to claim second place whilst Wainwright was able to out drag Phil Atkinson to claim the final rostrum position by just 0.045s.
Levi Day
“Today went pretty well! 2nd in the race, fastest lap of the race and this weekends results took me from 6th to 3rd overall in the final Ducati Tri Options championship standings!
It’s been a mega year with a great bunch of people supporting me. My team and my sponsors have made all of this possible and I’m under no illusion that none of this is possible without the commitment and sacrifices many others put in to help me achieve any of this.”