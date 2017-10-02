Ben Currie looked likely to make it a double but taken out in race two

Victorian Youngster Ben Currie continued his recent BSB Supersport winning form over the weekend at Assen.

Currie took his third consecutive Dickies British Supersport Championship victory in the opening race of the weekend.

Launching off the line, Currie controlled the race from the front, pulling away to eventually cross the line 5.778s ahead of second place.

It was disaster for Championship leader Keith Farmer though as he crashed out of contention on the opening lap, with title rival Andrew Irwin securing second place behind his team mate Currie.

Dickies British Supersport Championship, Assen, Sprint Race

Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +5.778s Luke Jones (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) +13.582s Ross Twyman (EHA Racing Yamaha) +25.412s Bjorn Estment (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +27.516s Eemeli Lahti (777RR HRP Suzuki) +33.122

Race Two

It was Gearlink Kawasaki’s Andrew Irwin who grabbed the holeshot, but race one winner Benjamin Currie had moved through by the end of the opening lap, with Keith Farmer third and Jack Kennedy fourth.

Trading places on every lap, disaster first struck Kennedy when he was forced to retire on lap ten from a potential podium place.

Lapping faster than the leaders, Lahti was able to chip away at their lead to close in, moving into the lead on the penultimate lap.

Continuing to trade places, the leading four were separated by just 0.2s as they entered the last lap but a collision between Farmer and Currie saw the latter crash out of contention. Following a review, Race Direction gave Farmer a 60-second time penalty, seeing him drop out of the points.

It was eventually Lahti who crossed the line first, to claim his maiden win, with Championship contender Irwin claiming second and Rookie rider Tom Ward claiming third.

Dickies British Supersport Championship, Assen, Feature Race:

Eemeli Lahti (777RR HRP Suzuki) Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.968s Tom Ward (Aero Legends/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +14.987s Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor – GO Racing Developments Yamaha) +15.389s David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) +15.480s Luke Jones (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) +16.016s

Dickies British Supersport Championship Standings after Assen

Keith Farmer (Appleyard Macadam with Integro Yamaha) 351 Andrew Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) 308 Benjamin Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) 274 David Allingham (EHA Racing Yamaha) 256 Jack Kennedy (GAC Logistics MV Agusta) 248 Tarran Mackenzie (McAMS Yamaha) 150

Levi Day podiums in Ducati TriOptions Cup Race

2017 Ducati Performance TriOptions Cup Champion Joe Collier rounded out the season with victory in the final race at Assen.

Whilst it was Josh Wainwright who led across the line at the end of the first lap, Collier slipped through one lap later and was able to pull away to take the win by 3.646s.

Levi Day was able to work through the pack to claim second place whilst Wainwright was able to out drag Phil Atkinson to claim the final rostrum position by just 0.045s.

Levi Day