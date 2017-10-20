Billy Van Eerde

15-year-old Aussie joins world stage in 2018

After three intense days of competition, including some dreadful weather in Almeria, has seen 15-year-old Billy Van Eerde make it through the selection process to be nominated as a Red Bull MotoGP Rookie in 2018.

“It was a great event here in Almeria, Spain, for the Redbull rookies selection event. There were 109 riders from many different countries. The first day was a dry session, followed by a wet session and I managed to do enough to make it though to the third day of the event.

“On that third and final day, the first session was wet, I was going well but then I had a big highside out of one of the corners. Luckily, I had already put in a quick time before the crash. The second session was fully dry and I got a good time towards the end after building back up after my crash, which ended up being enough to get me through to the 2018 Redbull Motogp Rookies cup! It’s going to be such a great experience and I can’t wait to start training.”

From 109 riders invited for the opening two days, 49 made it to the final day and Thursday dawned cold and soaking wet.

After the very testing wet morning sessions the circuit dried for the afternoon with another chance for the young riders to show their abilities.

Billy is a young star of the Dirt Track scene hailing from Singleton in NSW but moved north to Townsville with his family in 2015. Van Eerde then started his gradual transition to the tarmac and this year won the ASBK Supersport 300 ‘Over’ Championship on a KTM RC 390.

Riders invited to join the 2018 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Billy Van Eerde (Australia)

Pasquale Alfano (Italy)

Barry Baltus (Belgium)

Max Cook (Great Britain)

Jason Philippe Dupasquier (Switzerland)

Nicolas Hernandez (Colombia)

Adrian Huertas Del Olmo (Spain)

Aidan Liebenberg (South Africa)

Matteo Patacca (Italy)

Carlos Tatay (Spain)

These ten riders will be invited to join the Rookies Cup for 2018 to race the KTM RC 250 Rs alongside those remaining from last season.

This year more than half the Moto3 World Championship grid has been made up of ex Rookies and at times they have packed the podium places.

Ex Rookie Joan Mir currently leads the title chase by 80 points with four races remaining, he could make it a run of three ex Rookie World Champions in a row.

The 12th Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup season will start next year in Jerez at the Spanish Grand Prix with some of this year’s applicants taking a big step towards their dream of World Championship glory.