2018 BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS

The F series of GS models debuted just over a decade ago and now for 2018 the platform takes a new step forward with the release of the F 750 GS and F 850 GS machines.

853cc parallel twin

77hp at 7500rpm for F 750 GS – 83Nm at 6000rpm

95hp at 8250rpm for F 850 GS – 92Nm at 6250rpm

New crank configuration and firing interval

Chain drive moved to left side

New steel bridge frame in monocoque construction

New optimised suspension geometry

New fuel tank position

ABS, ASC plus ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes included as standard

New forks F 750 GS and higher spec’ inverted fork for F 850 GS

Pro riding modes with ABS Pro and dynamic brake light, DTC and the new riding modes ‘Dynamic’, ‘Enduro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ (the latter only with the F 850 GS) available as optional equipment ex works.

ESA electronic suspension adjustment available as optional equipment.

A self-amplifying, anti-hopping clutch for a discernible reduction in hand clutch operating force.

Full LED headlight incl. LED daytime running light as optional equipment.

Connectivity with multi-functional instrument cluster and 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display plus numerous features as optional equipment.

Intelligent emergency call function now offered for the first time as optional equipment for the middle class.

A range of optional equipment and accessories that is unique in the middle class, such as Keyless Ride, Gear shift assistant Pro, Dynamic ESA, eCall, Connectivity etc.

The BMW F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height and reasonable power.

Opposite this is the new F 850 GS, which besides offering more power and torque, features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with what BMW promise supreme offroad ability.

A new 853cc parallel twin propels the new mid-capacity adventure machines with a trademark firing interval of 270/450 degrees and 90-degree journal offset for a new feel.

In the new F 750 GS and F 850 GS too, the parallel-twin is installed transversely to the direction of travel and is liquid-cooled. In contrast to the engines of the previous models, however, its crankshaft has a 90-degree journal offset and a 270 degree firing interval (previous models had a 0 degree crankshaft journal offset and a 360 degree firing interval. This change is accompanied by a new sound, which BMW claim is similar to that of the 90 degree V2 engine.

BMW claim 77hp at 7500rpm for the F 750 GS while the more serious F 850 GS pumps its muscles up to 95hp at 8250rpm.

Unwanted vibrations are absorbed by the new engine’s two counterbalance shafts. A self-amplifying, anti-hopping clutch provides a discernible reduction in the hand clutch operating force while the drop in engine drag torque also enhances safety on the road.

Power transmission to the rear wheel comes from the 6-speed gearbox with secondary drive that is now positioned on the left-hand side.

The riding modes ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ plus ABS and ASC ensure plenty of riding enjoyment and enhanced safety as standard. Pro riding modes are available as optional equipment.

The new GS models address individual rider requirements by offering ‘Rain’ and ‘Road’ riding modes, while the combination of BMW Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability control ensures a high level of safety.’

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS can be fitted ex works with optional equipment, such as Pro riding modes and in turn the additional ‘Dynamic’, ‘Enduro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes (the latter only available in the F 850 GS) as well as the DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro.

The bridge frame of the new GS models in the F series is made of deep-drawn, welded components. It integrates the 2-cylinder in-line engine as a co-supporting element and offers benefits in terms of torsional rigidity and robustness. The fuel tank has been placed in the classic position between the seat bench and the steering head, for optimised packaging and an improved centre of gravity.

The F 750 GS and F 850 GS also feature a completely new look, which benefits from a more dynamic and masculine design. In addition to the basic version, the new F models are also available in Exclusive style variations. The Rallye style variant is exclusive to the new F 850 GS and places particular emphasis on its offroad capabilities

The new GS models of the F series are being launched with a range of equipment options that is unique for the middle class. Be it the different seat heights and windshields, the new full LED headlight, the optional Connectivity equipment with TFT display or eCall, the list of fascinating features with which owners can maximise their riding enjoyment and safety as well as experience the thrill of the road is now virtually inexhaustible for middle class travel enduro motorcycles.

Continue on for more detailed information on the 2018 BMW F 850 GS and 750 GS