Arrival date for new BMW G 310 GS set for October – $6990 + ORC RRP

BMW’s G 310 GS transfers the model lines’ traditional qualities of functionality, reliability and robustness to the below 500cc capacity segment, offering the ideal starting point for new motorcyclists, in a stylish package at a highly competitive price.

Nimble and agile in city traffic while over light terrain supremely robust, the 310 makes the perfect companion for the adventures of everyday riding. With its characteristic, high front fender, striking flyline and short, high rear, the BMW G 310 GS features classic elements of its big GS sibling models.

Compact proportions with a short wheelbase, a 19-inch front wheel and extended spring travel make for a typical upright posture, promising an agile, nimble riding response.

Like the G 310 R, the G 310 GS is also designed for the world market. It takes diverse fuel qualities as well as meeting all emissions standards and local requirements.

The centrepiece of the new BMW G 310 GS is the 313cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine known from the G 310 R with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. The capacity of 313 cc results from a bore of 80 millimetres and a stroke of 62.1 millimetres.

A salient feature of the single-cylinder engine in the G 310 GS is the fact that its cylinder is tilted to the rear and its cylinder head is rotated by 180 degrees: intake at the front, outlet at the rear. This configuration follows the logic of a straight, power-enhancing supply of fresh air-fuel mixture.

In conjunction with the consecutively positioned transmission shafts, this creates a low centre of gravity that is shifted towards the front wheel as compared to a conventional arrangement.

With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7 500 rpm, the engine of the new G 310 GS is the ideal partner for dynamic riding, in conjunction with the low unladen weight of 169.5 kilograms according to DIN.

The valve gear with two overhead camshafts is based on that of the S 1000 RR, for example, while very light, speed-resistant rocker arms with an extremely hard DLC coating (Diamond Like Carbon) that minimises friction and wear are responsible for activating the four valves. The valve angle is 11.2 degrees on the intake side and 13.3 degrees on the exhaust side.

The diameter of the intake valves is 33.5 millimetres, that of the exhaust valves is 27.2 millimetres and that of the intake pipe fuel injection throttle valve is 42 millimetres.

Power transmission is via a multi-plate wet clutch onto a well-graduated, constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox. The secondary drive to the rear wheel takes the form of an O-ring chain.

The new G 310 GS provides a relaxed seating position that enables carefree motorcycling both on the road and during excursions along forest paths and gravel tracks. As is characteristic of BMW Motorrad, all switches and controls are simple and secure to handle. The wheelbase is 1420 millimetres, the castor is 98 millimetres and the steering head angle is 63.3 degrees.

The single-section rear-wheel swinging arm made of die-cast aluminium is longer than in conventional designs, without extending the wheelbase unnecessarily, at 650mm.

In terms of its suspension, the new G 310 GS is similar to the G 310 R roadster in using a tubular steel spaceframe with bolt-on rear section that combines torsional rigidity with robust quality. Given its good stiffness balance, this provides the basis for excellent ride stability and a precise steering response.

The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a spring strut that is mounted on it directly.

The progressively wound spring distributes the spring rates in such a way that precisely the desired suspension resistance applies, depending on the position within spring travel. For enhanced off-road capacity, the spring travel is 180 millimetres, a generous 49-millimetre increase over that of the G 310 R.

The new G 310 GS is fitted with 5-spoke light alloy die-cast wheels; the front wheel is 19 inches in size for a safe, dynamic riding response on a variety of different surfaces (G 310 R: 17-inch). Due to the larger wheel diameter, the wheel axis has been shifted forward in order to ensure an optimum, handling- friendly castor. As in the G 310 R, a 17-inch wheel is mounted on the rear. The tyre dimensions are 110/80 R 19 at front and 150/70 R 17 at rear.

Like all BMW motorcycles, the new G 310 GS comes with ABS as standard. It combines a high-performance brake system with 2-channel ABS for efficient deceleration and short braking distances.

At the front wheel, a single-disc brake with radially bolted 4-piston fixed caliper and a brake disc diameter of 300 millimetres ensures powerful and stable deceleration. At the rear, this function is performed by a 2-piston floating caliper in conjunction with a 240-millimetre brake disc. Steel-wrapped brake lines ensures stable pressure levels.

For use over light terrain the ABS in the new G 310 GS can be conveniently deactivated at the press of a button if required.

The comparatively moderate seat height of just 835 millimetres and the short inside leg length mean that virtually any motorcyclist will feel comfortable on the G 310 GS – whether riding on the road or on short detours over unsurfaced terrain. Meanwhile shorter or taller riders can draw on the range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories to select a lower seat variant with a height of 820 millimetres or else a higher, particularly comfortable seat at 850 millimetres.

The G 310 GS instrument cluster has a large liquid crystal display that offers excellent clarity and a wide range of information. The displays include the following: engine speed, road speed, gear, total kilometres, engine temperature, fuel tank level, remaining range, average fuel consumption, average speed, time.

Like the G 310 R, the G 310 GS represents everything that BMW stands for: progressiveness, outstanding quality and of course many years of carefree partnership with its owner. Excellent components and materials come together to make it a real all-rounder. The G 310 GS is the GS below 500cc, providing worldwide entry to the premium world of BMW Motorrad.

Every GS has a high-quality luggage bridge. This comes as standard in the BMW G 310 GS, combining a striking shape with optimum functional effectiveness. As a stable base for topcases or larger luggage items, it enormously extends the practicality and versatility of the BMW G 310 GS in everyday use.

The BMW G 310 GS is available in three strikingly expressive colour variants: Cosmic Black non-metallic, Racing Red non-metallic and the elaborately designed Pearl White metallic. These variants offer a spectrum ranging from sporty and robust to contemporary.

The new BMW G 310 GS is produced in Bangalore, India by the BMW Motorrad cooperation partner TVS Motor Company, India’s third largest motorcycle manufacturer with a production volume of some 2.5 million vehicles per year.

An exclusive production area has been set aside in the factory for production of the G 310 GS. Mechanical production of the engine components is carried out on new, high-quality machine tools made by leading German manufacturers. All in all, production of the new BMW G 310 GS is subject to the same quality criteria that apply to production at the BMW Motorrad plant in Berlin-Spandau.

Optional BMW G 310 GS Accessories

Optional accessories are installed by the BMW Motorrad dealer or by customers themselves. These are features which can be retrofitted, too.

Low seat.

High seat.

Luggage bridge.

29-litre topcase “Basic” with retaining plate.

30-litre topcase.

Centre stand.

LED turn indicators.

12-volt socket.

Heated grips.

Liner for topcase.

Tank rucksack.

Adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Holder for BMW Motorrad navigation system.

BMW Motorrad Navigator V.

BMW Motorrad Smartphone Cradle.

BMW G 310 GS Specifications