Bagger with the lot!

New variant on the six-cylinder K 1600 theme

BMW has combined the swoopier lines of the recently released K 1600 B model with the luxury tourer accompaniaments of the K 1600 GTL, to come up with the new K 1600 Grand America. Thus if the K 1600 B is the ‘Bagger’, the new K 1600 Grand America is the ‘Bagger with more Bags!’

Due to the layout of the accessories that changes weight distribution, the Grand America essentially compromises the sporting potential of the base K 1600 platform. Thus BMW has speed limited the Grand America to 162km/h to ensure stability and safety.

With the grunt of that big 160 horsepower six-cylinder beneath it though it will hit that imperial ton very quickly indeed! BMW must figure that not too many of the Harley Touring model customers this machine is aimed at, rarely have enough patience to try and get to 100mph on their Big Twins. The Grand America would also be seen as a potential competitor to Honda’s new Gold Wing.

With forward foot-boards, and very low seat heights for both rider and passenger, this is the cruising version of the K 1600 and thus that speed limit is I guess a moot point. Although some other variants on the K 1600 platform are capable of 150mph.

The BMW K 1600 Grand America will be available in Australia in April 2018. The new model will only be available in the top specification level with the Black machine retailing for $39,990. The Austin Yellow Metallic bike pictured below will set you back $40,690. Both prices are + ORC.

BMW K 1600 Grand America Blurb Follows

BMW K 1600 Grand America features

Topcase with integrated passenger backrest and additional transport capacity for particularly long trips.

Side cases and topcase with integrated lighting units.

6-cylinder in-line engine that meets EU4 requirements with an output of 118 kW/160 hp at 7,750 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 5,250 rpm.

Top speed limited to 162 km/h or 101 mph due to the accessories

Electronic suspension Dynamic ESA with damping modes “Road” and “Cruise” as standard.

Reverse assist for effortless manoeuvring as standard.

Effective weather protection due to high windshield.

Low rear frame, with passenger seat height reduced by 70 millimetres and ergonomically adapted footrest position.

Footboards for relaxed “feet forward” rider seating position as standard.

Footboards available for passenger as Original BMW Motorrad Accessory.

Shift Assistant Pro for shifting up and down without clutch activation as an ex works option.

Standard equipment also includes engine protection bars, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction

Control DTC, xenon headlight, heated grips, seat heating, Multi-Controller, three riding modes (Rain, Road, Dynamic), cruise control, audio system with navigation preparation.

Adaptive turning lights, daytime riding light, Keyless Ride, Hill Start Control, central locking etc.

The BMW K 1600 Grand America embraces the passion for luxurious travel on two wheels that is especially widespread in the USA. Styling has been modified as a result and a number of distinctive features have been added. In addition to the dynamically elongated side line that slopes to the rear, another clearly feature is the drop-shaped silhouette.

Chrome-plated rear silencers arranged parallel to the road join the authentic look of the BMW K 1600 Grand America, with a rounded off topcase complete with integrated passenger backrest. In addition to expanded transport capacity, the BMW Grand America offers enhanced travel suitability due to the additional seating comfort for rider and passenger.

In the American style, additional brake lights are integrated in the topcase and the design of the BMW K 1600 Grand America is inspired by US customs, also reflected in other details at the rear. An additional brake light integrated in the topcase gives the rear view a distinctive presence, with the lights also integrated in the side cases, which act as brake lights and turn indicators. All lighting is produced by means of LED units.

As standard, the new BMW K 1600 Grand America is finished in the powerful, elegant colour Blackstorm metallic. In addition to the BMW logo, the vehicle trim also bears a model designation with reference to the engine type and a badge is positioned centrally on the fuel tank with the inscription “K 1600 Grand America”.

The Style Package further enhanced exclusivity, consisting of a two-colour paint finish combining Blackstorm metallic with the highly expressive Austin Yellow metallic, as well as chrome applications on the front wheel trim.

BMW Six-Cylinder

Six-cylinder drive power makes travelling long distances on the new BMW K 1600 Grand America a pleasure. The latest version of the distinctive BMW Motorrad six-cylinder engine is the most compact six-cylinder engine of its kind, and has an output of 118 kW/160hp at 7750rpm, generating a maximum torque of 175Nm at 5250rpm.

In the new BMW Grand America it offers not just the familiar K 1600 power reserves but also ‘distinctive’ performance characteristics. Based on the principle of “The American Way of Riding”, the top speed is limited to 162 km/h or 101 mph. This takes into account the fact that customisation can impact significantly on wheel load distribution, so riding dynamics, stability and safety are guaranteed in all situations.

Power transmission is via a helically toothed six-speed gearbox, and the drive torque reaches the rear wheel via a traditional universal shaft and the Shift Assistant Pro is optionally available.

Plush electronic suspension

In addition to the engine, the standard electronically controlled suspension (Dynamic ESA) also contributes to the riding qualities of the new BMW Grand America. In the standard setting “Road” it provides fully automated damper adaptation, ensuring the highest level of comfort and excellent traction on virtually all surfaces. “Cruise” mode can be activated for a very soft damper set-up and pronounced comfort.

Reverse assist, also a standard feature, facilitates manoeuvring of the new BMW Grand America. It is activated by pressing a button on the left-hand handlebar panel. The rider then uses the start button to set the bike in motion.

Riding modes and traction control

The three riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic” are available for the rider to choose from for different purposes. They can be selected by pressing a button at the right-hand end of the handlebars.

The traction control function DTC is combined individually with each of the different riding modes and is fully harmonised with them so as to ensure maximum riding safety. The new BMW Grand America is fitted as standard with ABS Pro.

Relaxed ergonomics

The relaxed seating position available to rider and passenger is a feature that contributes to the comfortable ride feel offered by the BMW K 1600 Grand America – even over the extremely long distances envisaged.

The model is fitted as standard with footboards, allowing the rider to adopt a convenient “feet forward” posture. The passenger can also enjoy a comfortable seating position thanks to the low rear frame and a seat height that is reduced by 70 millimetres. Footboards are also available for the passenger as an optional extra.

Standard equipment and accessories

The standard equipment of the new BMW Grand America also includes high-quality engine protection bars, heated grips, seat heating, cruise control and a model-specific windshield that is especially high. In conjunction with side trim that reaches to the rear, it ensures perfect protection from wind and other adverse weather conditions.

The integrated air ducting elements also supply the rider with fresh air as required. An audio system complete with navigation preparation is another feature on board the new BMW K 1600 Grand America as standard.

The selection of optional equipment items available ex works includes Shift Assistant Pro, the eCall system Intelligent Emergency Call available in European markets with ConnectedDrive capability, the Comfort Package, the Safety Package, various seat heights and forged handlebars. The program of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories enables further customisation.

2018 BMW K 1600 Grand America Specifications

Engine – Liquid-cooled, in-line six-cylinder, 1649cc, 72 x 67.5mm bore x stroke, four-valves per cylinder,

Output – 118kW/160hp@ 7750rpm

Torque – 175Nm@ 5250rpm

Compression/fuel – 12.2:1 / Premium unleaded (95 RON)

Engine control – BMS-X

Clutch – Multi-plate wet clutch, hydraulically activated

Gearbox – Constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox, helical cut

Rear wheel drive – Universal shaft, bevel gear

Frame – Aluminium bridge-type frame, load-bearing engine

Front suspension – BMW Motorrad Duolever, travel 115mm

Rear suspension – BMW Motorrad Paralever, central spring strut, travel 125mm

Wheel castor – 106.4mm

Wheelbase – 1618mm

Steering head angle – 62.2°

Brakes front – Twin disc brake 320 mm, radial four-piston fixed calipers

Brakes rear – Single disc brake 320mm, two-piston floating caliper

ABS BMW Motorrad ABS (partial integral)

Wheels – Aluminium cast wheels, 3.50 x 17″ , 6.00 x 17″

Tyres – 120/70 ZR 17, 190/55 ZR 17

Dimensions

Total length – 2560mm

Total width with mirrors – 1000mm

Seat height – 780

DIN unladen weight, fully fuelled – 364kg

Fuel capacity – 26.5L





