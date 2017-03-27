BMW Motorrad 2017 New Model Festival | Saturday, April 8

BMW Motorrad dealers are preparing for an onslaught of new models arriving into dealerships for the New Model Festival on April 8, with new and updated models in fresh colours with additional features, each with their own distinctive style and personality.

From the new R 1200 GS Rallye X with the new “Sports Suspension” for serious off-road warriors to the head turning R nineT Racer, there is a BMW for all riders. Check them out up close at your preferred BMW Motorrad dealership and book a test ride to be amazed at their real world performance.

For the list of models and MLRPs see below:

2017 BMW Motorrad Sport models

S 1000 RR – A superbike with headlights: $21,990-$23,080 MLRP

S 1000 RR Sport – With all the electronics: $23,990-$26,930 MLRP

S 1000 RR Race – With the lot, single seat version: $25,690-$26,780 MLRP

2017 BMW Motorrad Tour models

F 800 GT – Compact tourer: $16,300-$18,290 MLRP

K 1600 GT – Touring performance and comfort, now with Quickshift Pro: $36,490–$37,990 MLRP

K 1600 GT Sport: $36,990–$38,490 MLRP

2017 BMW Motorrad Roadster models

F 800 R – Midsized naked with class: $12,990-$15,115 MLRP

S 1000 R – Feel the rush: $19,390-$20,390 MLRP

S 1000 R Sport – Sport A naked superbike: $21,690–$24,540 MLRP

2017 BMW Motorrad Heritage models

R nineT – The original with a few nice updates: $22,490-$24,315 MLRP

R nineT Pure – A heritage classic, a blank canvas: $17,690–$21,445 MLRP

R nineT Racer – Retro Racer: $19,150-$22,655 MLRP

2017 BMW Motorrad Adventure models

S 1000 XR – A superbike for longer rides: $22,190–$27,065 MLRP

R 1200 GS – The iconic adventure bike: $21,850-$27,855 MLRP

R 1200 GS Rallye – Versatility with eye-catching looks: $23,050-$28,325 MLRP

R 1200 GS Rallye X – With new “Sports Suspension” for serious off road adventure: $27,250-$27,450 MLRP

R 1200 GS Tour – GS with a road touring slant: $27,250–$28,405 MLRP

For more information or to find a BMW Motorrad dealer please visit www.bmwmotorrad.com.au