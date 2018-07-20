BMW 2018 GS Safari Enduro Tasmania On Sale Now

BMW Motorrad 2018 GS Safari Enduro

Motorcycle News
BMW Motorrad Australia launches ticket sales for the 2018 GS Safari Enduro in Tasmania from 11 – 16 October.

BMW Safari’s twenty-four year rich history continues with a Tasmanian GS motorcycle adventure that will explore some of the best roads and landscapes the ‘Apple Isle’ has to offer.

The GS Safari Enduro Tasmania will complete an anti-clockwise loop of the island. The route will include a combination of varied and dynamic roads and surfaces that deliver technical and challenging riding suited to the GS range.

BMW Motorrad Australia recommends the event for riders with off-road experience, or that have previously completed a Safari.

BMW Safari event manager, Grant Evans

“Planning for the GS Safari Enduro Tasmania is coming together nicely. It’s fantastic that we can include some of the more technical trails in this event. The forests and landscapes are ideally suited to adventure riding and are a great alternative to the mainland trails.”

A two-day BMW Off Road Training course will also be offered to participants prior to the event. This will allow riders to sharpen their skills before tackling the technical enduro route.

BMW Australia’s Nigel Harvey

“The 2018 GS Safari Enduro Tasmania is going to be very exciting for riders with a technical focus that will challenge and reward all participants. Tasmania is the perfect playground for the BMW GS range – I’m sure there will be some big smiles at the final dinner in Launceston!”

Register at www.bmwsafari.com.au or contact BMW Safari on (03) 9338 9966.

BMW Motorrad Off Road Training & GS Tours

