BMW Nav & Comms options

BMW Motorrad have an extensive range of digital navigation and communication accessories, with a range of uses from planning trips, using your phone, or communicating with your pillion.

BMW Motorrad Connectivity

With the optional BMW Motorrad Connectivity accessories, numerous BMW motorcycles offer an innovative solution for day-to-day navigation and multimedia use, where travel-related information is supplied with clarity and via intuitive operation.

The networking of motorcycle, smartphone and helmet via Bluetooth opens up a range of possibilities, while the Multi-Controller ensures simple control of the functions at all times. The conventional instrument cluster makes way for a large, clearly structured TFT display that provides the rider with access to telephone use and media (both in conjunction with the BMW Motorrad Communication System), as well as additional vehicle information over and above what was available previously such as road speed and engine speed. The free BMW Motorrad Connected App offers navigation and other additional functions too.

BMW Motorrad Connected App

The optional equipment item BMW Motorrad Connectivity in conjunction with the BMW Motorrad Connected App makes day-to-day navigation even more straightforward. The connection between smartphone and vehicle allows the rider to navigate clearly and reliably to their destination based on a practically oriented turn-by-turn arrow system shown on the TFT display – a method that is especially effective and intuitive in an urban setting.

Riders can download maps over their wireless LAN at home, making them independent from the mobile communications network while navigating. Meanwhile the dual USB charge cable provides the smartphone with a power supply. For more demanding tours there is still the option of the well-established BMW Motorrad Navigator, which is compatible with the TFT display.

The combination of a helmet with the BMW Motorrad Communication System and the optional equipment item BMW Motorrad Connectivity enables convenient use of the telephone even during travel. The TFT display gives the rider a view of the contact list on their smartphone, enabling selection and calling of the desired contact using the Multi-Controller.

Incoming calls are also shown on the display: they can easily be accepted or rejected using the Multi-Controller. Travel-related information such as speed and gear position is visible at all times thanks to the BMW Motorrad display concept in the clearly designed display.

BMW Motorrad Communication System

The BMW Motorrad Communication System enables rider/passenger conversations, use of the telephone and also navigation via the connection with the BMW Motorrad Navigator – without the rider having to take their eyes off the road.

The BMW Motorrad Communication System, fully integrated in the helmet without visible wiring, offers excellent intercom voice quality with automatic suppression of disruptive noise. The rider and passenger can talk freely during travel thanks to wireless voice communication. The communication system provides for up to three connections per helmet.

Bluetooth allows simple connection with Bluetooth-capable devices such as the BMW Motorrad Navigator, a smartphone, an MP3 player or the TFT display. What is more, the communication system can also be hooked up to the motorcycle’s audio – for example in the BMW R 1200 RT, the K 1600 GT or the K 1600 GTL.

Available in the helmets System 7 Carbon, System 6, GS Carbon and Helm AirFlow, the communication system is perfectly adapted to the geometry of each helmet model. All components are directly integrated in the helmet shell without visible wiring (homologated according to ECE 22-05), and the helmet-specific key pad has been designed especially for ease of use even when wearing motorcycling gloves.

Excellent sound and voice quality, simple operation via three buttons and low weight ensure an optimum riding and listening experience. The BMW Motorrad Communication System operates independently of the vehicle, too. Given the operating period of 10 to 12 hours until fast battery recharge, extended tours are possible. Information on charge status is provided via an LED display.

BMW Motorrad Communication System – System 7

The new BMW Motorrad Communication System System 7 offers all this and even more besides. Voice quality is even better thanks to a “wide band speech” function. The maximum operating period of the nickel-metal hydride battery pack in the System 7 Carbon is an impressive 16 hours. In addition to the LED display, an acoustic notification is also provided when certain charge levels have been reached.

In addition to the three familiar buttons (“On/Off”, “+” and “-“) offered by the BMW Motorrad Communication System, the System 7 Carbon provides an additional switch that allows voice control to be started via the paired mobile phone. Automatic acceptance of telephone calls is possible, too.

BMW Motorrad Navigator Street

Navigator Street is a low-cost entry-level BMW Motorrad navigation device for BMW motorcycles without navigation preparation. Navigator Street has a large, bright 4.3″ touchscreen that can be reliably operated when wearing gloves and is easy to read even in sunlight.

The GPS navigation device with Bluetooth capability is able to transmit navigation directions straight to the helmet as well allowing telephone calls to be accepted or initiated during travel via the hands-free function – for example if the rider wishes to make a call to a POI (Point of Interest) directly (in conjunction with the communication system).

The navigation device is available with pre-installed map data for Europe or North America. In addition to free lifelong map updates, the tour planning program BaseCamp is provided for convenient individual route planning, available for download free of charge at www.garmin.com/basecamp. The storage capacity of Navigator Street is 8 GB but this can be expanded via an additional SD card slot.

BMW Motorrad Navigator VI

The Navigator VI is a premium BMW Motorrad navigation system featuring numerous innovations and optimum functionality. The system has a 5-inch screen and is fitted with a circular polarisation filter for excellent readability in strong or even direct sunlight. In addition to an integrated storage capacity of 16 GB, the Navigator VI enables deliberate avoidance of urban areas wherever the traffic infrastructure allows by means of the routing option “Winding Roads”.

Personal route planning is also supported by the function “Major Highway and Trunk Road Avoidance”. In conjunction with the function “Motorway Avoidance”, this allows selection of the perfect roads for motorcycle routes. Finally, the “Round Trip” function enables tours to be planned based on time, distance and interim destinations – yet another way of making the motorcycling experience as individual and intense as possible.

The feature “Natural Guidance” makes it possible to have the navigation directions spoken as they would be by the passenger, and in conjunction with Bluetooth, the new feature “Music Streaming” allows the rider to listen to music tracks saved on a smartphone. Even compatible action cams can be controlled directly via the Navigator VI.

Depending on the motorcycle model in question, convenient and intuitively designed operation of all functions for use during travel is either by means of the 4-button mount cradle or using the Multi-Controller on the handlebars.

In conjunction with navigation preparation, other functions are also available such as the “My Motorcycle” pages as well as warning and status messages. The optional Garmin Smartphone Link App provides access to traffic jam and weather information in real time. Meanwhile, free lifelong updates of pre-installed map data and an optional car installation kit make the BMW Motorrad Navigator VI the perfect travel companion.

Smartphone and BMW Connected App Navigation

A solution that is both simple and practical is navigation using a personal smartphone in conjunction with the BMW Connected App Navigation and the optional equipment item BMW Motorrad Connectivity.

Smartphone-based navigation takes the driver quickly to their destination by means of an innovative turn-by-turn display system. But the free BMW Connected App, which can be easily installed via the Google and Apple app stores, offers an even wider range of connectivity options. Trips can be logged, for example, and it is even possible to add photographs.

In this way, digital mementos can be created of every tour. What is more, the “First Mile” function allows the location of the parked motorcycle to be saved, making it very simple for the rider to find. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected App allows tours to be shared on the platform “Rever”.

BMW Motorrad dual USB charger / 12V socket

The BMW Motorrad dual USB charger allows two mobile devices to be charged simultaneously during travel via the 12V socket of the vehicle power system – whether smartphone, mobile phone, MP3 player, tablet or digital camera. Automatic detection of the charge technology of all commonly available smartphones enables high-speed charging with the maximum charge current of up to 2 x 2 amperes.

BMW Motorrad Smartphone Cradle

Charging a smartphone, navigating and staying online during a motorcycle tour – all this and much more is possible with the robust BMW Motorrad Smartphone Cradle. The dustproof and waterproof shock-resistant plastic hardcase holds smartphones with a screen size of up to 5 inches. It also allows smartphone charging via micro USB as well as wireless charging according to the Qi standard.

Qi-compatible devices can thus be conveniently charged without the need to plug in a charge cable. Placing the phone in the Qi cradle or charge station automatically initiates the charging process. Generally speaking, charging takes only slightly longer than if the conventional cable method is used. A charge indicator displays the current charge status.

The power supply to the BMW Motorrad Smartphone Cradle is via the standard motorcycle socket available as an optional equipment item. The cradle has a viewing window made of anti-glare flex foil to ensure that the display and navigation always remain clearly visible; it can also be rotated by 90 degrees for use in both portrait and landscape format. The touchscreen remains easy to read and operate at all times.