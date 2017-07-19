BMW R 1200 GS and GSA Recall for machines manufactured between November 2013 and June 2017

If you ride a GS manufactured in this date range. November 2013 through June 2017, go see a BMW dealer who will put a strengthening cap over the press-fit top seal on the Telelever front end, free of charge.

BMW Statement on fork separation issue

As part of a Safety Recall, BMW Motorrad retrofits the fixed fork tubes of the front forks with a fixed fork tube bush in motorcycles of the R 1200 GS and R 1200 GS Adventure models from the production period November 2013 – June 2017.

BMW Motorrad has determined during ongoing field observations that the fixed fork tube of the specified models can suffer preliminary damage due to unusual incidents with momentary high stress without the user noticing the damage, e.g. through changed drivability. Such high stress can be caused for e.g. when driving over an obstacle, during a fall or when driving through deep potholes with unvarying speed.

Preliminary damage to the front wheel rim is also not unusual in such cases, but need not be necessarily present. Potential preliminary damage to the fixed fork tube manifests itself through a gap between the tube and the press-fitted, top seal plugs. For the check, the rubber grommet mounted at this position must be pushed down.

If the fit of the press-fitted seal plug has loosened, the gap may increase through longer usage with high stress. This usually leads to oil leaks, a clacking noise as well as increasingly imprecise drivability. If these signals are not perceived or ignored and further high stress incidents occur, the plug may become completely loose. Subsequently, critical driving conditions cannot be ruled out.

BMW Motorrad has therefore decided to call back the above mentioned vehicles and retrofit all vehicles with the fixed fork tube bushes. The owners of the affected motorcycles will be informed by BMW Motorrad. The Safety Recall is free for the customer.