Yamaha Motor Finance ASBK 2017 – Round Seven – Phillip Island

Sidecar Race One

The Horsell Consulting Round 4 of the 2017 Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship kicked off at the end of qualifying day and thrilled attendees at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for the Spokes.com.au presents Round 7 of the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) with an eight lap race to remember.

Race One started at 16:10 PM in the afternoon after Duncan Rogers / Rodney Bell (Ashburton Service Ctr F1 LCR GSXR) 1:45.931 took pole position in the morning’s qualifier. The circulation saw a four-way battle playout on the tarmac as the outfits thundered around the long sweeping Island circuit.

Taking the victory would be Dave BOUGHEN / Lok O’KANE (F1, Suzuki GSXR) with Duncan ROGERS / Rodney BELL (Ashburton Service Ctr, F1, LCR GSXR) 3.393 seconds further back. Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (Breeze Logistics Australia, F2, LCR 600) finished in third, finishing a further 31.555 seconds behind. Fourth on the world famous circuit was Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (B Beard Concreting, Suzuki GSXR), both showing great pace. The first F2 to cross the line when the flag droped was Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (Breeze Logistics Australia, F2, LCR 600) in third outright.

F2 Sidecars Race winners Collins and DeAngeles were victorious the F2 class, stating on the podium; “Racing was great and there was nothing left out there on track! We kept it nailed the whole way around. That was some of the best racing yet! Mick and Chrissy were tight as always and the Irving was putting up a great fight too.”

F1 Sidecars class leaders Dave Boughen and Lok O’Kane were delighted in their result today winning F1 class and outright for Race One. Boughen sharing; “We got away quickly off the line, even on cold tyres and we managed to stay out in front out of traffic. We even had time to look around a bit to see who was around!”

Sidecar Race One Results

Dave BOUGHEN / Lok O’KANE (F1, Suzuki GSXR) Duncan ROGERS / Rodney BELL (Ashburton Service Ctr, F1, LCR GSXR) Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (Breeze Logistics Australia, F2, LCR 600) Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (B Beard Concreting, Suzuki GSXR) Beau BEATON / Noel BEARE (KH Equipment, Irving Vincent) Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY (J & C Contracting, F2, Suzuki LCR) Matthew McKINNON / Brad GORRIE (Matty’s Spoke Wheels, F2, Suzuki Peterbuilt) Darryl RAYNER / Wendy CAMPBELL (F2, Shelbourne CBR RR) Richard GOODALE / Scott GOODALE (F2, Shelbourne) John CLANCY / Warren GRUBB (Golden Age Homes, F2, Suzuki LCR)

Sidecar Race Two

Race Two quickly got underway at 12:25pm on the start grid. The F1 and F2 class machines launched from the starting grid positions in wet conditions. The track favouring the F2 machines over the more powerful torque of the F1’s that struggled for grip.

The fastest lap was achieved on lap by Alton/Clancy with a time of 2:14.702 and they did not ease off their pace, cruising home to victory with Matthew McKinnon/ Brad Gorrie (Matty’s Spoke Wheels F2 Suzuki Peterbuilt), only 35.666 seconds behind.

Third place getter was Damien Edis / Melanie Schluter (F2 Suzuki Random).

Duncan Rogers/ Rodney Bell were the first F1 class outfit across the line, placing seventh overall.

Sidecar Race Two Results

1. Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY (J & C Contracting F2 Suzuki LCR)

2. Matthew McKINNON / Brad GORRIE (Matty’s Spoke Wheels F2 Suzuki Peterbuilt

4. Bruce COLLINS / Peter DEANGELIS (Breeze Logistics Australia / Peter DeAngelis F2 LCR 600

5. Darryl RAYNER / Wendy CAMPBELL (F2 Shelbourne CBR RR)

6. John CLANCY / Warren GRUBB (Golden Age Homes F2 Suzuki LCR)

7. Duncan ROGERS / Rodney BELL (Ashburton Service Ctr F1 LCR GSXR)

8. Dave BOUGHEN / Lok O’KANE (F1 Suzuki GSXR)

9. Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (NSW) / B Beard Concreting F1 Suzuki GSXR)

10. Darryl McLEOD / Paul MATTHEWS (Turn-A-Part Engineering F2 Suzuki GSXR)

Sidecar Race Three

Race Three of the F1 & F2 Australian Sidecar Championship was the final session on track at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. All outfits featured were away quickly and cleanly off the line and through the turn one and two combination, F1 riders Boughen and Lok Okane led from the front.

The Alton/Clancy duo chased down the Boughen/ O’kane outfit as best they could, however they would not be able to maintain the pace compared to the leaders.

Bruce Collins F2 outfit blew an engine at Shark Helmets corner (Turn 4)

Ford Menzies were frustrated behind the Irving Vincent on lap 5 tagging slightly, Menzies making the move on the next lap.

In the end, the podium would be made up of side car duos F1 Dave Boughen / Lok O’kane F2 Mick Alton / Chrissie Clancy and F1 Howard Ford/ Lee Menzies.

Dave Boughen / Lok O’kane

“It’s great to bring home the championship with a win here at Phillip Island. We’ve had a crazy day here with a wet race at the start and then a belter in the sun for the final. We are so grateful for all the support that all of our sponsors, friends and family have given us this year and this is exactly where we wanted to finish it up- on the F1 podium!”

Mick Alton / Chrissie Clancy

“That was such a great race! The Vincent was in front of us for a while and it was so loud! Even though it was a one off run for the Irving, it was a great to have such a wonderful piece of engineering on the track with us. It’s been a really great year for us and we are so happy to take out our F2 2017 Championship and what better way to end up than here on the ASBK podium at an iconic racetrack like the Island.”

Sidecar Race Three Results

Dave BOUGHEN / Lok O’KANE (F1 Suzuki GSXR) Mick ALTON / Chrissie CLANCY (J & C Contracting F2 Suzuki LCR) Howard FORD / Lee MENZIES (B Beard Concreting F1 Suzuki GSXR) Jeff BROWN / Darren SHELDRICK ( APW M-cycles F1 BME Suzuki GSXR) Matthew McKINNON / Brad GORRIE (Matty’s Spoke Wheels F2 Suzuki Peterbuilt) Beau BEATON / Noel BEARE ( KH Equipment Irving Vincent) Darryl RAYNER / Wendy CAMPBELL (F2 Shelbourne CBR RR) John CLANCY / Warren GRUBB (Golden Age Homes F2 Suzuki LCR) Richard GOODALE / Scott GOODALE (F2 Shelbourne) Damien EDIS / Melanie SCHLUTER (F2 Suzuki Random)

